Silver Alert declared for missing Fort Wayne man

A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Fort Wayne man believed to be in extreme danger and who may require medical assistance, Indiana State Police said today.

Steven Clemmer, 81, was last seen at 8 p.m. Friday on foot in the 1500 block of Sevan Lake Court, Fort Wayne police have said.

Clemmer is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 145 pounds, white, with brown and gray hair and brown eyes, the alert said. City police said he suffers from Alzheimer's Disease and may appear confused.

Anyone with information about Clemmer is asked to contact Fort Wayne police at 260-427-1222 or dial 911.