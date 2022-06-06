Insanity of inaction invites further carnage

“(The shooter) came in and said, 'You're all gonna die,' and just started shooting,” survivor Samuel Salinas, 10, recalled in a recent TV interview. And after hearing the strikingly tearless, sober young child recount the mass shooting of his teacher, another teacher and 19 third- and fourth-grade students, I could not bear to hear the hollow double talk from so many of our nation's state and national politicians.

“I think that we need to focus on making sure – in this case schools – maintain their integrity. You might call it 'hardening them' when children are in their classroom,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said before offering thoughts and prayers.

It is the same turn of phrase Texas Sen. Ted Cruz offered, “…we need to act by hardening school security and hiring armed police officers to keep our kids safe.”

You have to wonder who or what organization gave them the same talking point.

It takes a lot of nerve to say anything but, “Gun violence like this mass shooting and so many other gun-related deaths and injuries is at least partially on us, given the loosening of gun regulations we have signed on to across this state and nation.”

A few weeks ago, Indiana's Republican legislators, supported by our governor, passed into law – at the expressed objection of many in the general public and his state's law enforcement officials – the permitless carry gun bill.

It felt then like madness and a rewind to the Wild West, and it feels like it even more now.

When will we learn? When will we take action? How many more gun-related tragedies are too many more?

We all have only to listen to and watch a 10-year-old mass shooting survivor to know that such horror changes everything in serious ways. Ways which are not easy to overcome, but doing essentially nothing but prescribing more of the same is clearly not the answer.

Greg Slyford

Fort Wayne

Innocents lost

Whether one is a citizen of Ukraine, a shopper in Buffalo, a student in Uvalde, Texas, or a baby in a mother's womb, the taking of innocent human life is wrong.

J.P. Hoy

Fort Wayne

Women-in-combat worries shelved ERA

Kate Kelly, in an op-ed on May 27, claims that the failure to pass the Equal Rights Amendment in the '70s coincided with the Supreme Court's decision on Roe v. Wade, and therefore blocking abortion was the inspiration right-wingers used to block the ERA.

Nothing could be further from the truth, and her if, then conclusion is flawed.

Anyone alive back then remembers the enthusiastic push to ratify the amendment.

Then it was pointed out that the ERA would require that our daughters, as well as our sons, sign up for the draft.

With the horrors of the Vietnam War still fresh in our minds (and ongoing), it was as if a brick wall were dropped in the middle of a freeway.

The thought of sending women off to war as foot soldiers was abhorrent, and thus the amendment failed.

Even though we have become accustomed to having women serve in the armed forces, passing the amendment today could create quotas, forcing the Pentagon into making half of our warfighters women.

Is this now acceptable?

Dana White

Fort Wayne