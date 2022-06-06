5 questions for Jennifer DeGroote

1 A recent story in The Indiana Lawyer reported that 16% of Hoosier households were behind on rent and 13.1% of civil actions filed in 2021 were designated as “EV” (provisional figures from the Indiana Supreme Court). Are we seeing the same kind of numbers in Allen County?

While we do not currently have a way of tracking instances of past-due rent, our overall eviction filings are similar. In 2021, just over 11% of the civil cases filed in our Superior Courts were eviction (EV) claims. This was the first year Indiana used EV as a separate case type. We certainly believe that number would have been higher had it not been for the federal eviction moratoriums during that year. In past years, the number of eviction claims filed in Allen County has been as high as 5,300, almost twice as many as were filed in 2021.

What we have been working on now, and what our Eviction Diversion Initiative will better help us accomplish, is compiling further data on EV case types such as tracking how many cases are ultimately dismissed and how many result in orders for possession and if those orders are issued through agreements between the parties, through default where the tenants have failed to appear or through contested hearings where both sides appeared and presented testimony and evidence to the court.

2 On June 1, Allen Superior Court was awarded a grant from the National Center for State Courts' Eviction Diversion Initiative. How will those funds help tenants, landlords and the court?

The $164,040 grant we received will enable us to hire a full-time eviction diversion facilitator. The facilitator will be an initial point of contact with landlords and tenants to provide information about the eviction process, as well as connecting the parties to available resources such as settlement conferences, rental assistance and legal services. This facilitator will also monitor each case for progress and ensure parties are compliant with court deadlines or requirements under agreements the parties have reached. Most uniquely, though, the facilitator will also serve as a hub between tenants, community service providers and the court.

We will also use part of our grant toward promoting awareness in the community of housing resources, including our Eviction Diversion Initiative.

3 Keeping people from being evicted during the pandemic was a paramount issue. Were there changes made during that time that will continue?

During the pandemic we experienced many changes, and several of those will continue. Our community partners, such as the Just Neighbors Intervention Program and Indiana Legal Services, will maintain a presence at the court on days EV cases are handled to provide on-hand assistance and resources to the parties.

We will continue to advise the landlords and tenants, at initial hearings, about Indiana's statewide eviction diversion program that allows cases to be confidential as long as tenants meet the terms of any agreements reached with their landlords.

Also, while in-person hearings are preferred, especially when evidence or testimony is going to be presented to the court, we continue to have the ability to conduct hearings remotely if physically coming to court is a challenge for litigants.

4 What are the long-term effects of an eviction, both for a family and a community?

Evictions often start a downward spiral into poverty for tenants. Being the subject of an eviction carries impacts beyond the loss of housing.

When people lose their homes, all too frequently other detrimental effects follow: loss of personal property, exhaustion of savings, interruptions in employment, long-term harm to credit, and kids having to change schools, which can impact academic performance.

Studies have also shown evictions take a toll on the physical and mental health of many people. Tenants who have been evicted will have a difficult time finding a new quality and affordable place to live as many landlords will refuse to lease to them with an eviction on their record.

The stresses of evictions also hurt property owners who lose revenue that can potentially impact their ability to keep and maintain a property.

Evictions create a ripple effect throughout the community, often in already-vulnerable neighborhoods. When we engage in successful efforts to prevent housing instability, we are able to stabilize our community.

5 Can you give our readers a brief history of eviction court and your involvement with it?

I served for over 19 years as a magistrate in our Small Claims Court, where the majority of our eviction cases are handled. I know firsthand so many of those cases are filed due to nonpayment of rent. Oftentimes this is due to a family, who is already struggling financially, experiencing something like a costly car repair or unexpected medical expense that impacts their ability to pay next month's rent.

My time spent on Indiana's Landlord-Tenant Task Force allowed me to work on recommended guidelines, adopted by the Indiana Supreme Court, to assist all courts in handling eviction matters.

What we have learned is many people do not even know there are available resources and services out there to help them.

By bringing more awareness to the issues of housing instability, we have seen the availability of those resources broaden, and it is important to inform people about how to access them. Providing that outreach directly through a dedicated housing court just makes sense so more people can be helped.