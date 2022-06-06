Pets of the week

Tahiti is a 3-year-old, spayed terrier/pit bull mix. She is a sweet gal, and she enjoys water and going on walks. Tahiti has done well with kids in the past. She knows a few commands, such as sit. If you would like to meet Tahiti, call Humane Fort Wayne at 744-0454.
Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control
Lionel is a 2-year-old neutered cat who will require regular brushing and grooming because of his long fur. He is very friendly and loves attention. He doesn’t enjoy the energy of toddler-aged children, so he will do best with older kids. If you would like to meet Lionel, call Animal Care & Control at 427-5502.
Humane Fort Wayne
Meadow is a 5-year-old, spayed cat. She is super sweet, but does like to play a little rough and nip. Toys with poles and long strings would be a great way to play with her. Applications can be filled out online. If you would like to meet Meadow, call Humane Fort Wayne at 744-0454.