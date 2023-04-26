Agents from the Indiana Secretary of State’s auto dealer license and enforcement division have revoked the license for a northeast Indiana auto dealer recently named in an odometer tampering lawsuit.
Last week, the Indiana Secretary of State’s Office announced that it had joined with the Attorney General’s investigation into Flexible Auto Sales LLC in LaGrange County.
Flexible Auto Sales, LLC is accused of scamming dozens of Hoosier auto buyers. A lawsuit filed claims the business, owned and operated by John Allen of Elkhart, rolled back millions of miles on the odometers.
The business also received a $1,500 fine for other violations. The Secretary of State’s Auto Dealer Services Division has regulatory and enforcement authority over new and used car dealers.
Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales asks consumers to report any suspicious dealer activity to the division and the Indiana Attorney General’s office.
“If an auto dealer is operating unlawfully, our office will take swift action, as in this case," Morales said. "We will not stand by and watch Hoosier auto buyers get taken advantage of. Our office will continue to work to ensure auto dealers are regulated and consumers are protected.”