Good planning makes vaccine process smooth

When I was in college, the way we registered for classes was to appear at a large ballroom at a designated time and stand in lines to collect computer punch cards, one for each course.

This required a certain amount of planning and strategy.

Mine was to get there an hour early, be in the front of the line to get in and get to the front of the line for the course I most needed to take. That also usually allowed me to have a decent chance at No. 2 on my list.

The long lines had formed by the time I got to Nos. 3 and 4, which is why I usually had seven or eight courses on my list each time. It took about an hour to set up the next three months of your life, although we worried about it a lot longer than that.

I thought about college registration the other day when I had my first COVID-19 shot at Parkview Mirro Center.

I got there an hour early and was second in line. They directed me through a screener and a person who scanned my driver's license and insurance card before sending me to the person who would give me my vaccination.

After the shot, others directed me to a waiting area where I made an appointment for my second dose and made sure I wasn't having a bad reaction. It took about 25 minutes from start to finish, all in the hopes of protecting me and others I may see. And about the time I got back home, my phone rang to confirm the appointment I had set.

Thanks to the approximately dozen people who had direct contact with me, and the unknown number who didn't, the process was both painless and hassle-free. I wish my school's punch-card dance had been as slick.

