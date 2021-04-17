Signs popping up that show return to normal nearing

Fans of Major League Baseball are starting to head back to some stadiums, replacing cardboard cutouts meant to resemble supporters.

Early showings of “Godzilla vs. Kong” attracted large crowds to movie theaters and, despite social distancing, generated more than $32 million Good Friday through Easter Sunday.

Delta Air Lines is looking to join its competitors in booking middle seats.

Those are among 10 signs that things are starting to “return to normal,” according to one story that headlined a news alert on my mobile devices last weekend.

It got me thinking about a few signs I've noticed, including the TinCaps – a minor league team – preparing to play ball again next month at Fort Wayne's popular Parkview Field.

• Dressing rooms are reopening, including at one Glenbrook Square store I visited a few weeks ago, motivated by a substantial but soon-to-expire coupon.

• Some retailers and grocery stores have extended shopping hours, though you still may not find an “open 24 hours” sign.

• A few exercise machines at the YMCA I frequent remain off limits for social distancing. But water fountains that had been capped with empty plastic water bottles are now free to use. That came in handy one day when I failed to drink the amount of water I normally do first thing in the morning and needed to refill the 24-ounce reusable bottle I typically take on my exercise adventures.

• Friends who decided to stick close to home last year are talking about traveling again. Vacationing was among discussion topics when a small birthday club I'm part of gathered last week. The fact that we felt comfortable having a get-together – there were just five of us – was progress.

We didn't gather in December last year nor in February this year to celebrate the birthdays of two of our members. We simply put birthday cards in the mail with our customary monetary gifts to acknowledge their special days.

We're more than a year into COVID-19 now and still coping with some restrictions. So despite progress, limitations could be “the normal” for a while, as the virus mutates and cases have ticked up in some areas, despite more widespread access to vaccinations.

A friend this week sent me a recent YouTube video in which the pastor of a prominent Alexandria, Virginia, church hosted three others, including one from Chicago, to discuss ministry challenges and moving forward. They talked about numerous things, but one comment that most resonated for me means we may have to cast the word “return” aside.

What's normal, the host pastor said, is not what's behind us, but what's ahead of us.

