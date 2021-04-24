Concert tickets finally able to be used

When we celebrated my husband's April birthday last year, I proudly presented him with tickets to a Bruce Hornsby concert at the Clyde Theatre.

Before we met, I'd attended numerous concerts, including Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, Elton John, Bob Seger and John Mellencamp.

But my husband, who raised three children with his first wife, spent his 20s and 30s more focused on “Sesame Street” than “Little Pink Houses.”

The Hornsby show, originally scheduled for April 16, 2020, was postponed because of the pandemic. That's a scenario I never imagined when I bought the tickets two or three months earlier.

So, I was excited to receive an email this week saying the concert has been rescheduled for Sept. 19. We're both fully vaccinated, so I'm really looking forward to the show.

Another email told me we're in the minority. A new Bankrate.com survey found most adult Americans have no plans to go to an upcoming live event.

Only about 16% of all survey respondents currently have a ticket to a concert, music festival, live theater performance, comedy show or professional or college sporting event, according to the report, which was released this week.

Those numbers jump to 26% for millennials – ages 25 to 40 – and 25% for Gen Zers – ages 18 to 24.

Ted Rossman, a Bankrate.com industry analyst, commented on the survey results.

“For all that we've been hearing about pent-up demand and revenge spending, the vast majority of Americans are taking a wait-and-see attitude when it comes to live events,” he said in a statement.

He noted that dining out, retail shopping and even travel are rebounding faster than stadium-sized live events.

“Our data suggest consumers are not clamoring for these kinds of tickets right now,” he said.

Certainly not the older ones.

Younger Americans' eagerness for life to return to normal is probably reflected in their higher ticket-holder percentages. It's also possible people in that age demographic were more likely to have already bought tickets when live events were suddenly postponed.

Those are my theories, anyway.

Jagdish Sheth, a marketing professor at Emory University's Goizueta School of Business, was also quoted in Bankrate.com's report. He predicts event planners, sports teams and theater companies will embrace ways to increase the number of people they can reach.

Sheth expects organizers will increasingly live stream events that have live audiences in attendance. It's an easy way to increase revenue, considering many organizations already have invested in the technology and expertise needed to present shows online.

“I believe eventually it will always be a hybrid model,” he said.

I hope he's right. I'd love to have easier access to various cultural events nationwide, even worldwide.

In the meantime, we'll look forward to seeing Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers in person. I'm ready to make some noise – even if it's just applause.

