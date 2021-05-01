In-person networking coming back

There's nothing like rubbing – or shall we say “bumping” – elbows.

On Tuesday, Greater Fort Wayne Inc. will have a Meet Me at 5:05 event at HT2, allowing business leaders to catch up and socialize in the same physical space. It will be the first such networking the organization has sponsored since the pandemic started.

“We're dipping our toe back into in-person networking events,” said Dan Watson, Greater Fort Wayne's marketing director.

Most gatherings for the organization's members – or investors, as they're called – have been virtual, including a “Zoom into Networking,” Watson pointed out in an email this month.

Greater Fort Wayne did have its annual meeting in person last October, after getting the nod from local health department officials, based on the setup and other procedures, he said. But a Holiday Night event planned in December had to be canceled because COVID-19 positive cases ticked up.

The organization has had “several folks” since say they are ready for in-person events to resume.

“With COVID numbers trending in the right direction and vaccinations ramping up, we're going to give it a go (responsibly),” Watson said in an email response. “Of course, we'll continue to play it by ear – keeping an eye on COVID metrics and adjusting what we do as needed.”

Watson said HT2, a craft cocktail lounge, has become a southwest Fort Wayne favorite. The business offers “local staples and high-quality snacks, with indoor and outdoor seating available,” he said.

But the pandemic continues, and so do precautions.

Masks are required except when seated. Crowding at the bar is prohibited. Garage doors at HT2 will be open to maximize airflow, and the outdoor patio will be available.

The cost is $15 for current investors and $20 for those thinking about joining.

The reservation deadline is Monday.

