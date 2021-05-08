Commute reminder of normalcy

It always happens, doesn't it?

You're in a hurry and traffic is moving slow. Well, maybe not slow, but you're traveling with a sense of urgency because you coulda, woulda, shoulda left just a few minutes earlier.

My life story.

On a morning last week it was because I was commuting. Sort of.

I had accepted an invitation – and it was work-related – to attend the monthly presentation on stereotypes that the local United Front organization was hosting at The Clyde Theater off Bluffton Road. That, according to a map and GPS app I checked the night before on my phone, would take 21 minutes. On a weekday morning, I figured it could take closer to 25.

I pulled out of my driveway about 8:22 a.m., hoping to arrive by the requested 8:45 a.m. Tight timing.

I was surprised that traffic along the initial stretch of the journey – heading south on Lima Road before hitting Wells Street – wasn't more congested. Perhaps, I thought, that could be a sign of how many people may still be working remotely.

Since January, I'd been listening to the United Front sessions remotely because I've been working from home since March of last year. I've actually had just two or three occasions that required leaving home to arrive at a certain destination at a specific time as part of my job.

Last week, along the Broadway part of my journey, I noticed a police vehicle. That always puts a damper on your pace, though it's really for the good of everyone.

Transportation officials have already put out reminders this spring asking motorists to watch for construction workers. And I noticed at least one stretch between home and my trip to The Clyde where that sort of work was under way.

People who have been working from home during the pandemic might underestimate or have forgotten how much time their commute requires.

Thankfully, last week, I made good time. I pulled into the parking lot at The Clyde at 8:42 a.m. I was walking into the event venue less than two minutes later, along with two others entering for the same event, which really didn't start until 9 a.m.

It felt sort of strange to get out, in office-suitable clothes, rather than the more comfy pieces I typically wear around the house, particularly if I have no Zoom meetings scheduled.

Strange. But it felt good, too.

