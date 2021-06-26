Doctor's office visit also part of return to normal

I've kept quarterly appointments with my primary care provider during the coronavirus pandemic.

Thank goodness for telemedicine.

The last place I wanted to be over the past 15 months was a doctor's office, where other patients might be suffering from COVID-19. Even the experts weren't confident about how easily the sometimes-fatal virus spread from one person to another.

Using my laptop, I was able to discuss my health and various prescriptions with my provider while I sat safely on my couch at home.

The only in-person medical visits I made during the pandemic were my six-month dental check-ups. My dentist's office took all the precautions I thought were necessary to protect patients' health.

Now that I'm fully vaccinated, my calendar is filling up with other health-related appointments.

This week, I got my eyes examined. The appointment was delayed by more than six months until I felt more comfortable going to the doctor's office.

I've also delayed my annual mammogram and a colonoscopy. There's a mole I'm concerned about, too.

I'll call next week to schedule those visits.

Our lives are slowly returning to normal after the pandemic. That means lots of potluck dinners, birthday parties and family reunions.

It also means it's time to catch up with the not-so-fun stuff.

