Foreign favorites again on the table

My husband and I have fallen into an easy rhythm while working from home during the pandemic.

We agree on the news broadcasts, crime shows and PBS documentaries that play quietly in the background while we tap away on our laptops. And we share household chores, including dishes, laundry and cleaning.

What we don't always share is our taste in food.

Hubby is a meat-and-potatoes guy. His favorites include meatloaf, mashed potatoes, cheeseburgers, fried fish, french fries, and spaghetti and meatballs.

Those dishes all sound good to me, too. And we've eaten plenty of them while sharing meals at home over the past 16 months.

But my real cravings are for foreign foods, especially those from Asian countries.

I love Japanese sushi, Vietnamese pho, Thai gang massaman curry and pad Thai, Indian chicken tikka masala and lamb vindaloo, Chinese pot stickers and mu shu pork.

On Friday, I met a girlfriend for lunch at my favorite Korean restaurant and ordered bibimbap and kimchi. It was my first outing without my husband since the pandemic began, and it was great.

I used to satisfy my desire for international dishes by dashing out alone for lunch on workdays. On those trips, I don't have to cater to anyone else's food preferences.

This was our last week of remote work. We'll be back in the newsroom Tuesday.

I know I should say I'm excited about seeing my co-workers on a daily basis. But the truth is, I'm most looking forward to once again eating lunch at some of my favorite ethnic restaurants.

