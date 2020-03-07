Halftime: Indiana 28, No. 25 Wisconsin

BLOOMINGTON – In his likely final game at Assembly Hall, Devonte Green came to play. The Hoosiers' most volatile player and most explosive scorer came out firing from the opening tip, playing as though he is bound and determined to drop 30 points and carry the Hoosiers to an NCAA Tournament bid.

The senior captain missed his first shot on a drive to the rim, but starting at the 16:28 mark of the first put on an offensive tour de force that left the Hoosiers in front. Green made a couple of tough jumpers and then added two 3-pointers, both of which could be described as heat checks with a hand in his face. When he knocked in a baseline runner, he had scored 13 straight points and Indiana led 17-13. On the very next possession, he took another contested 3 and looked like he got fouled, but there was no call. Archie Miller was not pleased with Green or the referee and took the guard right out of the game. No matter: Jerome Hunter drilled a 3 on Indiana's next trip down the floor and the Hoosier lead grew.

While Green was scoring every which way – he has 16 points on 6 for 10 from the field at halftime – against one of the best defenses in the conference, the Indiana defense was locking down the Wisconsin offense. After a brief early flurry of 3-pointers, the Badgers went cold from the field, missing five straight shots and going four minutes with a points. That was partly a function of some missed opportunities, but Indiana's defense also deserves plenty of credit. The Hoosiers' rotations and switches were very good and Wisconsin's strategy of spreading the floor with its bevy of sharp-shooting big men has been far less effective than it was in Madison, Wisc. on Dec. 7. The Hoosiers are forcing Wisconsin to settle for mostly jump shots; the Badgers have only two points in the paint in the first half. In addition, UW has only two offensive rebounds and the Hoosiers have only turned the ball over six times, so Indiana is not only playing good defense, but also limiting possessions.

Wisconsin's Nate Reuvers, who scored 20 points the first time these teams met, continues to be a difficult cover for Indiana's big men. Trayce Jackson-Davis has spent the most time on him and has done a decent job of forcing him outside and not getting caught in switches, but he still has eight points and four rebounds and is 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. As a team, the Badgers, who had two stretches of multiple 3s in quick succession, are 6 for 13 from 3-point range, which has kept them in the game even as Green has played out of his mind.

I would be remiss if I didn't mention the performance of Green's fellow senior De'Ron Davis. Davis got his first start of the season and scored Indiana's first four points with a couple of baskets down low, helping Indiana avoid the terrible start in suffered through the first time these teams met. He checked out of the game a few minutes later in favor of Race Thompson, but not before he got his hand in a passing lane for a steal, then ran the length of the court to fight for a transition rebound with two Badgers and earn a jump ball as the Assembly Hall crowd roared. He seems to be as fired up for Senior Day as Green is.

The Hoosiers have shown in the first half that they can play with this Wisconsin team, which is already a significant improvement from the game exactly three months ago. Both teams shot the lights out from 3-point range in the first half (a combined 50%) and the game might come down to which team goes cold first (though both teams ended the first half without a point in the final four minutes). The Hoosiers have another ranked win within reach and they need to tighten up the defense just a bit to grab it.

