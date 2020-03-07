Miller compares bracketologists to Sesame Street

BLOOMINGTON – All week, Indiana knew it faced a simple reality: two wins in two home games and the Hoosiers would be a near-lock for the NCAA Tournament. Indiana got the first win against Minnesota on Wednesday and seemed well on its way to grabbing the second, leading Wisconsin by nine midway through the second half. Then, a familiar phenomenon hit: suddenly Indiana couldn't make a shot, the No. 24 Badgers stormed back to win 60-56 and the Hoosiers' tournament prospects are back to being uncertain.

What is certain after the loss is that Indiana will play on the first day of the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis as the tourney's No. 11 seed. They'll face either Northwestern or Nebraska and then, if they win, the No. 6 seed, which could be one of a half-dozen teams, Thursday. The Hoosiers likely need at least two wins to feel safe, though coach Archie Miller certainly has some strong opinions on Indiana's March Madness résumé.

When asked after the game about his team's positioning for the NCAA Tournament as it stands right now, the third-year coach launched into an impassioned defense of his team, excoriating some of the bracketologists, including ESPN's Joe Lunardi, who have been skeptical that the Hoosiers meet the eye test of an tournament team.

"If you watch Sesame Street and you listen to all the characters on Sesame Street talk and everyone gets all uh-uh-uh (Note: this was Miller mimicking the sound of Sesame Street characters and it was extremely funny) -- it's like when you watch Sesame Street and you listen to the guys on Sesame Street, it's a children's show. Every bracketology is a children's show.

"Bottom line, what our résumé is, it's strength of record, and that's undeniable it's a Top-25 strength of record. If you don't put in a Top-25 strength of record team with the wins that we have, you know, somebody is going to have to answer some questions (Note: Indiana's Strength of Record was No. 38 in ESPN's Basketball Power Index [BPI] coming into today's game and No. 29 in the Sagarin rankings).

"Everyone is going to say, you don't have a .500 record in the league [the Hoosiers finished 9-11 Big Ten play]. (The NCAA Tournament Selection Committee) has already stated that a .500 record in the league, doesn't matter. It's your body of work. Because there's certain teams that played the 330th non-conference strength of schedule, which we didn't do.

"So if you add it all up, we scheduled to make the tournament. We got a lot of good wins. Played in an unprecedented season in the Big Ten in terms of the depth, and when you have that many teams competing for the tournament, 12, most of the year, and you beat each other up, my hope is that they just don't take it for granted how hard it is to win in the league."

Miller finished his response by saying, "I needed to get something out." Before he left the podium, however, he delivered one more shot at Lunardi.

"When I was at Dayton, Joe Lunardi was my best friend, he used to help me all the time," the coach said, referencing Lunardi's support of mid-major teams for NCAA Tournament slots. "He needed to crap on Indiana the other day just so people will watch Sesame Street."

Miller then concluded by suggesting Lunardi return to the trash can he came from in a nod to Sesame Street's Oscar the Grouch. It was an emotional outburst from a coach who clearly feels his team has not gotten the respect it deserves for beating five ranked opponents and playing 24 straight games against high-major opponents to close the season. All of that emotion doesn't change the reality, however, which is this: Indiana needs at least two wins in the Big Ten Tournament to feel safe on Selection Sunday. A win Wednesday and a loss Thursday would leave the Hoosiers squarely on the edge of the field and leave a lot to chance.

Here's another reality: Indiana had an opportunity today to make sure that nothing was left to chance. If the Hoosiers had been able to hold the lead down the stretch and snap the Badgers' seven-game winning streak, they'd probably be a lock for the tournament right now. Instead, they missed 13 of their final 14 shots from the field, gave up four offensive rebounds in the final eight minutes and Wisconsin ripped off a 12-0 run to take the lead.

The final sequence was particularly frustrating because Indiana did a decent job of working the ball inside and getting shots in the paint. The Hoosiers struggled inside all day, shooting 32.5% from 2-point range, including a 2-for-8 performance from Trayce Jackson-Davis. Wisconsin's size – 6-foot-11 Nate Reuvers and 6-10 Micah Potter form quite an intimidating duo – gave the Hoosiers fits and in the end Indiana simply didn't make enough shots near the rim. IU went 9:09 without a basket down the stretch until Al Durham drilled a deep 3-pointer with 55 seconds left to give the Hoosiers life.

"There's no magic wand to score on 6-10 or 6-11," Miller said. "You have to score the ball a couple times. I thought Race Thompson in the second half played with unbelievable authority and he got a couple in. Everything else, for us, was a little bit soft around the rim.

"I didn't think (Wisconsin) played soft around the rim. I thought they were able to pound us and be able to take their dribbles when they can and shoot jumpshots and go in. It wasn't as if everything was just a missed wide open layup. That's the way Wisconsin has won eight in a row (by defending inside)."

Indiana was also hampered down the stretch by an ankle injury to Devonte Green. Green was terrific in the first half, pouring in 16 points on 6-for-10 shooting, but he came down on a defender's foot late in the half and the injury stiffened up on him at halftime, sapping a good deal of his explosiveness. The senior, who was seemingly motivated to score 30 in what could be his final game at Assembly Hall, went 0 for 7 from the field in the second half, with all seven shots coming up short. He missed two floaters after Wisconsin had taken the lead that were very good looks and it's impossible not to wonder how much the ankle affected those shots.

"It didn't affect me much the first half because my adrenaline was rushing, but then you go to halftime and you're sitting for a little bit, and second half I really started to feel it," Green said. "Nothing serious. I'll be OK."

Indiana had better hope he's OK, because if he's not, its chances of making a deep Big Ten Tournament run will drop significantly.

After 31 regular-season games, Indiana's NCAA Tournament chances are as murky as they were before the season. Despite the disappointing loss today – and the embarrassment of watching Wisconsin celebrate a Big Ten title at Assembly Hall – Miller struck a defiant note when he addressed the fans for the Senior Day festivities after the game.

"We're not done," the coach said.

