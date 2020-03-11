Big Ten Tournament Pregame: No. 11 Indiana (19-12, 9-11 Big Ten) vs. No. 14 Nebraska (7-24, 2-18)

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana should win tonight. There are no ifs, ands, maybes or buts about that. A loss would likely knock the Hoosiers out of NCAA Tournament contention and rightly so. Any team that can't beat this decimated Nebraska Cornhuskers squad – losers of 16 straight, with seven scholarship players on its bench tonight – does not deserve to be part of the March Madness field. If Indiana wants to be among the 68 teams to still be competing for a national championship next week, winning this first-round Big Ten Tournament matchup and winning it relatively easily should be a bare minimum expectation.

Indiana has already beaten the Cornhuskers twice this season, triumphing 96-90 in overtime in Bloomington in December and 82-74 in January in Lincoln, Neb., one of only two road wins for the Hoosiers all season. They'll likely have the crowd behind them tonight, with the game being played at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, just a few hours from IU's campus. Indiana will also have the advantage of taking on a Nebraska team that is at far less than full strength. Guards Dachon Burke Jr. and Cam Mack, the team's second- and third-leading scorers who combine to average 25.2 points, are both out for the tournament after being suspended indefinitely late in the regular season for a violation of team rules. Both guards have had huge games against the Hoosiers this season, with Burke pouring in 25 points the first time the teams met and forcing overtime almost single-handedly and Mack scoring 20 points and dishing nine assists when the teams played in January, keeping Indiana from running away with the game. After both games, Indiana coach Archie Miller has praised the Cornhuskers' backcourt, which will look completely different tonight. Nebraska is in such dire straits that it is dressing two Cornhusker football players tonight in order to have warm bodies on the bench. Coach Fred Hoiberg has insisted his team is still playing hard and he's proud of them for that, but Nebraska has to be worn down after so much losing and roster turmoil.

Even if Nebraska was at full strength, the Hoosiers would still have the edge in this game, in large part because of their dominance on the glass. In the two games these teams have played this season, Indiana has out-rebounded the Cornhuskers by a margin of 92-54, an astronomical difference for a two-game stretch. Nebraska's front line has really struggled against the Hoosiers' Trayce Jackson-Davis and Joey Brunk this season and that was before rebounding machine Race Thompson was playing big minutes. Indiana should be able to clean the glass again tonight.

It might have to, because IU is not at full strength, either. Guard Devonte Green turned his ankle badly by landing on a defender's foot against Wisconsin and didn't practice Monday because of the injury. It sounds like Indiana expects him to be available tonight, but based on his performance in the second half against the Badgers on Saturday, it's unclear how much of a lift he'll be able to provide, which could slow down Indiana's offense. In addition, forward Justin Smith suffered a sprained thumb against the Badgers and he could be limited tonight, as well. At the very least, it might affect his 3-point shooting, which has been important for Indiana's floor spacing recently.

This is also the first postseason game for Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, Armaan Franklin and Jerome Hunter. They will need to shake off some early nerves, especially if Nebraska comes out motivated by its underdog label and punches the Hoosiers in the mouth early. Indiana needs to win tonight to have any shot at an NCAA Tournament bid and probably needs to win Thursday to feel safe. The Hoosiers missed an opportunity to all-but-clinch a tournament spot when they let a nine-point second-half lead slip away against Wisconsin. They get a second chance this week, but there will be not be a third.

