Halftime: (11) Indiana 43, (14) Nebraska 34

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana coach Archie Miller said earlier this week that the Hoosiers are playing their best offensive basketball of the season, in large part because they've cut down on turnovers recently. Indiana was an offensive machine for a good portion of the first half against Nebraska tonight, but it wasn't because the Hoosiers limited turnovers (they had six), it was because they made just about everything in sight.

At the under-12 media timeout, Indiana was shooting 75% (9 for 12) from the field and 50% (2 for 4) from 3-point range. At halftime, that overall shooting percentage is lower, but still terrific, sitting at 56%. IU has moved the ball movement was outstanding early in the game, with the ball popping inside and back out again with lightning speed. The Hoosiers made a concerted effort to get post touches, especially for Trayce Jackson-Davis and the freshman responded with a series of strong moves to the rim, finishing with six points and six rebounds in his first half of postseason college basketball.

A good sign for Indiana was the presence of guard Devonte Green, who suffered an ankle injury against Wisconsin on Saturday and did not practice Monday as a result. He checked in at his usual point in the game (near the 15-minute mark of the first half) and seemed to be at or near 100% physically. On the first Indiana offensive possession with Green in the game, the senior captain curled off a down-screen, grabbed a pass from the top of the key and sliced to the rim where he laid the ball in with one hand. He finished the first half with seven points and he seemed to have the explosiveness that he lacked after the injury in the second half against Wisconsin.

A less positive sign for the Hoosiers was they let the under-manned Cornhuskers hang around most of the the first half. Nebraska is playing without two of its top three scorers and has lost 16 games in a row, but it came to battle tonight and actually a six-point lead lead at 33-27 at the 4:05 mark after a stretch in which Indiana went 1 for 11 from the field. Indiana's defense has been pretty good at times, especially in help, where Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson combined for five blocks in the first half. The problem has come off of Indiana turnovers, where Nebraska has seven points. The Cornhuskers have also gotten to far more loose balls than the Hoosiers and seem to have a little bit more fight to them. Whether that's first-postseason game jitters for Indiana's younger players or whether the Hoosiers looked past Nebraska a little bit, it's a problem that needs to get fixed, quickly.

The good news for Indiana is that this game has been played at a relatively fast pace. Nebraska has only seven scholarship players available and should tire as the second half wears on. It started happening a bit at the end of the first half, as the Hoosiers closed the period on a 16-1 run, hitting seven of its last eight shots from the field and the 'Huskers missed nine in a row. It was the type of response Indiana needed in a game it absolutely should win.

dsinn@jg.net