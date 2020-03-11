Indiana rolls past Nebraska in last game with fans

INDIANAPOLIS – Trayce Jackson-Davis had 11 points and a career-high 17 rebounds, Armaan Franklin had 13 points and eight rebounds and 11th-seeded Indiana beat 14-seed Nebraska 89-64 in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament tonight at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

3 Takeaway

Indiana did its job: The Hoosiers were supposed to win this game and they did exactly what they needed to do to stay alive for an NCAA Tournament spot. I still think they need to win one more to feel safe come Selection Sunday, but today was a huge step forward, because a loss would've been easily Indiana's worst defeat of the season. The Hoosiers let Nebraska hang around for a while in the first half and the Cornhuskers predictably came out playing with nothing to lose. Indiana trailed 33-27 with four minutes left in the opening half, but responded to that dangerous moment with a game-turning 16-1 run and had taken firm control of the game by halftime. The Hoosiers still made too many mistakes, especially early on defense, for Archie Miller's taste, but they were able to overcome those because the talent gap was significant. Any postseason jitters should be gone by Thursday, so those mistakes might be fewer and farther between, as well.

The Indiana guard hurt his ankle against Wisconsin and went 0 for 7 in the second half of that game after suffering the injury. Concerns about his status for the Big Ten Tournament grew when Miller announced Green didn't practice Monday, but those worries turned out to be unfounded. The senior captain entered at his usual time of the game tonight and played 19 minutes, scoring 12 points on 5 for 12 from the field. More to the point, he seemed to have rediscovered the explosiveness he was missing late in the game against Wisconsin. He was, to my eyes, his usual run-and-gun self, making some difficult shots, looking confident doing so and pushing the pace when he got the ball in transition. Having a healthy Green to boost Indiana's offense is huge for its postseason hopes and it was encouraging to see him at seemingly near full strength tonight. Enjoy the crowd while you can: Indiana had a significant home-court advantage tonight with the games in Indianapolis. The first and second decks of Bankers Life Fieldhouse were nearly full, creating an atmosphere just short of Indiana home game. That won't be true the rest of the week as the Big Ten announced Wednesday afternoon that remaining games in the tournament will be played with only limited family members in attendance because of concerns about COVID-19, also known as coronavirus. For the rest of the tournament, the games will be like playing pickup at a local gym, with every shouted command from the bench, communication between players and sneaker squeak audible throughout the stadium. It will likely take some time to adjust, so there could be some sloppy games Thursday.

Player of the Game: Trayce Jackson-Davis

Nebraska has been unable to contain the Indiana freshman any of the three times the teams have faced off this season. He had his 11th double-double of the season against the Cornhuskers tonight – Indiana improved to 10-1 in such games – and added four blocks to his total. In three games against Nebraska this season, he averaged 18 points and 15 rebounds.

Facts and Figures

The Hoosiers have won 20 games this season for the first time under coach Archie Miller and the first time overall since 2015-16. ... The victory tonight was IU's first win in the Big Ten Tournament since a first-round victory over Iowa in 2017. The Hoosiers have not won multiple games in the Big Ten Tournament since 2002-03. ... With the win, Indiana improves to 11-0 in Quad 3 and 4 games for the NCAA's NET Ranking and 5-8 away from Assembly Hall. ... The Hoosiers came into the game among the "Last Four In" in ESPN's latest NCAA Tournament projections. ... Indiana shot 53% from the field, while Nebraska shot 30%. ... The Hoosiers came into the game averaging just 9.7 turnovers over their last six games and had 10 tonight. ... Indiana had 12 blocks, including 10 in the first half, setting a program record for the Big Ten Tournament. Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson and De'Ron Davis all had multiple blocks. ... Indiana won the rebounding battle 47-38. In three games against Nebraska this season, the Hoosiers have a rebounding margin of plus-47. The Cornhuskers were without guards Dachon Burke Jr. and Cam Mack, the team's second- and third-leading scorers, who were suspended late in the regular season for violations of team rules. The pair averages 25.2 points. Nebraska dressed two players from the university's football team to fill out the roster.

What's Next?

The Hoosiers are back in action in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday with a matchup at Bankers Life Fieldhouse against No. 6 seed Penn State (21-10, 11-9 Big Ten). The game will tip off 25 minutes after the end of the previous game (approximately 9 p.m.) and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. The Hoosiers and Nittany Lions have split their two meetings this season, with Indiana winning the most recent matchup, 68-60 in Bloomington on Feb. 23. Penn State finished the regular season with three straight losses and got a bye through the first round of the tournament.

If the Hoosiers are out, as seems likely after this loss, the NIT Selection Show will also be Sunday, beginning at 8:30 p.m.

