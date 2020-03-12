Indiana advances in Big Ten Tournament, empty seats await

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana won a basketball game tonight, beating Nebraska 89-64 to advance to the second round of the Big Ten Tournament. It felt like the least important development of the night.

A day that began with Indiana facing a likely win-or-go-home game for its NCAA Tournament hopes ended with the NBA suspending its season indefinitely because one of its players tested positive for COVID-19, the NCAA Tournament and Big Ten deciding to play the remaining basketball games this season in front of nearly-empty stadiums to mitigate the spread of the virus, Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg leaving the sideline before the final buzzer and heading to a local hospital because he felt ill all day and the entire Cornhuskers basketball team quarantined in their locker room at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

"It was like telling them a family member was sick or something happened to somebody," Miller said of informing his players after the game that the NBA had shut down its season. "Obviously, our guys are in tune with what's going on with the virus, but when you say, 'Fellas, you've got to hear this, but the NBA season has just been cancelled,' you see a bunch of young guys looking at you like, yeah, what we've been telling you is things are kind of serious. Go wash your hands. Make sure you're doing what you're supposed to do right now.

"Hopefully, we can get things cleared up. We have the world's best. Hopefully, we can get this thing under control a little bit and get back to business. Hopefully, the NBA can get back into the arenas and start playing. I think the big concern for us right now is the collegiate game. I think we're all sitting here teetering, worrying about not only the Big Ten Tournament in the next 48 hours but what happens after Sunday (with the NCAA Tournament). So I think that's obviously a little bit nerve-racking for a lot of people right now."

Miller was asked whether his team is completely healthy and said that he believes the Hoosiers have been unaffected as of yet by the virus that has been spreading across the United States for several weeks. The Hoosiers did not have any players attend the postgame press conference, with Miller preferring to get the team out of the arena as soon as possible. Indiana left quickly, even as the Cornhuskers were still stuck in their locker room, waiting for word on their coach's health status.

In between all of that, there was a basketball game and it went very well for the Hoosiers. Indiana started out sluggishly and seemed to have postseason-opener jitters as Nebraska took a 33-27 lead late in the first half. From that point on, however, Indiana's vastly superior depth – accentuated because two of Nebraska's best players, Dachon Burke Jr. and Cam Mack, have been suspended indefinitely for violations of team rules – really asserted itself.

The Hoosiers seemed determined to take advantage of that extra depth as much as possible and subbed liberally throughout the game, leading to 10 players scoring at least three points for Indiana. Guard Armaan Franklin was the reserve that really shone for IU, hitting a couple of big 3-pointers and finishing with 13 points, his most since Dec. 21 against Notre Dame, a career-high eight rebounds and three assists.

"I'm proud of Armaan," Miller said. "Here the last three or four weeks, his role really hasn't diminished in our eyes, but his minutes have gone down. He stays with it. He's a great kid. He's an unbelievable teammate. In some of our biggest wins, as you finish the regular season and you look back on your season and you figure out who can help you at this time of year when it means the most, it's the guys that care the most.

"Armaan really cares, and lo and behold tonight, when he got his number called, he was able to play 25 good minutes. He was plus-32 in his minutes out there, so it was a direct result of how he played."

Nearly every stat went Indiana's way as the Hoosiers sent Nebraska to a 17th straight loss, ending the Cornhuskers' season. Indiana held a 47-38 rebounding advantage, running its margin on the boards against Nebraska this season to plus-47. The Hoosiers shot 53% from the field, while Nebraska was at 30%, helped along by 12 Indiana blocks, a Big Ten Tournament record for the Hoosiers. Indiana also went 9 of 22 from 3-point range and had 23 assists against only 10 turnovers. It was the type of performance the Hoosiers needed in a game they had to have.

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 11 points and a career-high 17 rebounds, helping Indiana expand its rebounding advantage after the Hoosiers were out-worked on the glass early.

Now attention turns to Thursday's matchup against No. 6 seed Penn State, which got a bye through the first round of the tournament. The Hoosiers likely need to win that game to feel safe on Selection Sunday, though it's possible they're in already. The game against the Nittany Lions will be played in front of only limited family members of the players, taking away Indiana's home-crowd advantage. Miller and Jackson-Davis described the atmosphere as likely to be akin to the closed scrimmages teams have been holding just days before the start of the regular season in recent years.

"One of the great things about being at Indiana is the fans," Miller said. "Obviously, (our fans) come heavy when (they) come. To be able to play in Indianapolis, you felt it tonight. We have unbelievable support in here, and each day that you'd be here, if you're fortunate enough to keep going, it would only grow. The city of Indianapolis is by far and away the best place to host it. So you know it's going to be an unbelievable vibe for our players, their families, and whatnot.

"We've scrimmaged in here, so we've had some closed door scrimmages in here the last few years. Like I told those guys, we've already done it once. So we'll play the game with no one in here, and we'll let it rip."

After today everything that went on today, just having Indiana and Penn State take the court Thursday would feel like a return to normalcy, at least for a little while.

dsinn@jg.net