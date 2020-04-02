Thursday, April 02, 2020 11:10 pm
Hoosiers get 3-star defensive end recruit
JOURNAL GAZETTE
Indiana football added a commitment to its 2021 class when three-star defensive end Cooper Jones out of Valparaiso chose the Hoosiers over offers from Michigan, Ohio State and Purdue, among others.
The 6-foot-6, 245-pound Jones is the No. 5 in-state recruit in his class, per 247sports.com, and the 379th-ranked player nationally, as well the No. 26 strong-side defensive end. He is the second recruit to commit to IU in the 2021 cycle, moving the Hoosiers' class to No. 48 nationally.
