Fiacable commits to IU

Fort Wayne native Vinny Fiacable, who will be a senior at Bishop Dwenger in the fall, announced Monday that he has committed to play football at Indiana. The 6-foot-4, 290-pound offensive lineman is rated as a two-star recruit by 247sports.com, which ranks him the No. 25 player in Indiana in the 2021 class and the No. 86 guard nationally.

Fiacable thanked his Saints teammates for helping him get to this point in his football career.

"My favorite part of this game is the fact that 90 guys can all come together and be bought into the same goal," Fiacable wrote on Twitter. "The bond that we all have and the love that we all have for each other really deepened my love for football and I didn't experience that bond to that high of a degree until my sophomore year. My teammates have definitely played a role in shaping the person that I am today and I wouldn't be where I am without them."

One of Fiacable's teammates at Dwenger the last few years is incoming Indiana freshman Luke Wiginton, another offensive lineman.

"YESSIR BIG FELLA," Wiginton tweeted at Fiacable after the latter announced his decision. "Welcome to the family!!!"

Fiacable's father and two older brothers all played at Indiana and another brother is a student assistant for the Hoosiers. The offensive lineman received his scholarship offer from IU on April 1.

Fiacable was a member of the 2019 Indiana Football Coaches Assocation Top 50 All-State team, helping the Saints to a 11-2 record and a regional championship. He is the fourth commitment in Indiana's 2021 recruiting class, all of whom are in-state products. The class ranks 42nd nationally following his commitment.