IU signee Leal wins Mr. Basketball

Indiana signee Anthony Leal, a 6-foot-5 guard at Bloomington South High School has been named Indiana Mr. Basketball for 2020, the IndyStar announced today. Leal is the third straight winner of the award – along with New Albany's Romeo Langford in 2018 and Center Grove's Trayce Jackson-Davis in 2019 – who signed to play college basketball for the Hoosiers, the first time that has happened in the 81-year history of the honor.

"So thankful for everyone who has impacted me up to this point," Leal wrote on Twitter after he was announced as the winner. "No better way to transition to IU than with this incredible award. Now the work really starts, Go Hoosiers!"

Fellow Indiana signee Trey Galloway, a guard from Culver Academies, was also among the five finalists for the award.

Leal is the 29th Mr. Basketball winner to choose to play at Indiana. He is the first winner from Bloomington South since Jordan Hulls took the honor in 2009. Hulls went on to play for the Hoosiers and was part of two runs to the Sweet 16.

Leal led Bloomington South to a 26-0 record in 2019-20 and a sectional title before the rest of the state tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Panthers guard departs as the all-time scoring leader at the school with 1,620 points. He averaged 18.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.2 steals as a senior while shooting 59% from the field and 37% from beyond the 3-point line. His best game came against Class 3A No. 1 Silver Creek, a performance in which he scored 28 points and led South to a 69-66 win over a team that includes four-star 2021 recruit Trey Kaufman, an Indiana target. Leal also hit a game-winning jumper at the buzzer on the road against Floyd Central to end Central's 31-game home winning streak.

Indiana could make it four straight Mr. Basketball honorees next season if commit Khristian Lander returns to Evansville Reitz for his senior season – he has expressed a desire to reclassify and enter IU this fall – or if Kaufman chooses the Hoosiers and has a big season for Silver Creek.

No school has ever signed four Indiana Mr. Basketball winners in a row. The only other school besides the Hoosiers to land three in a row was Purdue, which secured the talents of Dennis Brady, Billy Keller and Rick Mount from 1964 to 1966. Mount and Keller were the leading and third-leading scorers on the 1969 Boilermakers team that reached the national title game.

