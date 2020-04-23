IU's Damezi Anderson enters transfer portal

Indiana guard Damezi Anderson, who averaged 10.9 minutes and scored 2.1 points per game in two seasons with the Hoosiers, has put his name in the transfer portal, he announced Thursday.

"Just looking for more playing time," Anderson told the Athletic of what led to his decision. "Want to stay on the floor consistently, going to a school where I know I can go there and help.

"I really love IU, it really taught me a lot," he added. "The players and coaches I was around took the time to really care for me."

Anderson, a South Bend native who was a four-star recruit in the 2018 recruiting class – 247sports.com ranked him the No. 3 recruit from Indiana in his class – averaged 2.8 points and 2.2 rebounds in 12.4 minutes in his final season with at IU. He played significant minutes at the beginning of the season as the Hoosiers hoped he would help them stretch the floor with his 3-point shooting. Anderson had a career game against Troy on Nov. 16, pouring in 14 points on 6-for-9 shooting and 2 for 4 from long distance while also grabbing six rebounds.

By the end of the year, however, Anderson's playing time had dried up. He played double-digit minutes just twice after New Year's and did not play at all after the Hoosiers' loss to Michigan on Feb. 16. He finished the year shooting 22.9% from beyond the arc and 31.5% overall, missing his final 18 shots in an Indiana uniform.

Anderson's likely departure leaves Indiana with two open scholarships for the 2020-21 season, one of which might be filled by five-star point guard Khristian Lander if he is able to re-classify and join the Hoosiers in the fall. Coach Archie Miller may look at the graduate transfer market, but IU played last season with only 11 scholarship players (13 is the limit), so Miller is perfectly comfortable coming in under the limit.

dsinn@jg.net