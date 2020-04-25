Packers choose Indiana's Simon Stepaniak in sixth round

Indiana's run of NFL Draft success continued today, when the Green Bay Packers chose former Hoosiers offensive guard Simon Stepaniak with a pick late in the sixth round, the 209th overall selection. With Stepaniak's selection, Indiana's first in the 2020 draft, the Hoosiers have had at least one player selected in seven straight drafts. For the second straight year, the first IU selection was an offensive lineman as Stepaniak follows another guard, Wes Martin, who was a fourth-round pick of Washington in 2019. Martin went on to start five games as a rookie last season.

Stepaniak was part of a terrific Indiana line last season that helped the Hoosiers' offense take a significant leap forward from its 2018 heights and push Indiana to an 8-5 record despite losing dynamic quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to a shoulder injury midway through the year. Stepaniak was a Third-Team All-Big Ten performer as a senior in 2019, his third season as the starter at right guard. After the season, Stepaniak put on a show at the NFL Combine in the only drill in which he participated, throwing up 37 bench press reps of 225 pounds, a total that likely contributed to his selection in the draft. He only did the one drill because he tore his ACL while IU was practicing to play Tennessee in the Gator Bowl last season and wasn't 100% yet by the time of the Combine. The injury will likely impact his development in his rookie season, so it's possible he won't see much of the field until 2021 at the earliest.

The 6-foot-4, 313-pound Stepaniak joins a Packers team that went 13-3 last season and reached the NFC Championship Game before falling to San Francisco. Despite having stars at quarterback (Aaron Rodgers) and running back (Aaron Jones), Green Bay was in the middle of the pack offensively and started a rookie – second-round pick Elgton Jenkins at one of its guard slots. The Packers drafted three offensive linemen in the sixth round (Stepaniak was joined by guard Jon Runyan Jr. and center Jake Hanson) and are likely looking for these picks to produce some valuable depth that can protect Rodgers. Though he's a late sixth-round selection, Stepaniak will have a chance to earn some playing time once he's healthy.

