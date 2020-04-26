Indiana's Jackson-Davis returns for another season

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, the team’s leading scorer and rebounder as a freshman in 2019-20, announced on social media Sunday that he will return to the Hoosiers for his sophomore season.

Jackson-Davis, the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball out of Center Grove High School and a five-star recruit in the 2019 class, averaged 13.5 points and 8.4 rebounds as a freshman while shooting close to 57% from the field, second-best in the conference for qualifying players. He did his best work at the end of the season, registering five double-doubles in his last seven games, including a 27-point, 16-rebound performance in a key win over Minnesota and 17 rebounds in a Big Ten Tournament victory against Nebraska.

The 6-foot-9 forward also recorded 1.8 blocks per contest and improved his defense significantly as the year went on. He was one of two main contenders for Big Ten Freshman of the Year, along with Illinois big man Kofi Cockburn, who won the award. As a consolation prize, Jackson-Davis earned Third-Team All-Big Ten and All-Big Ten Freshman Team honors.

Jackson-Davis likely would not have been a first-round pick in this year’s draft and decided not to even test the waters – enter the draft process and hear feedback from NBA scouts and executives – before making the decision to return to the Hoosiers. He will come back to a team with high expectations, especially if five-star point guard Khristian Lander reclassifies from 2021 to 2020 and joins IU in the fall. Lander has expressed a desire to run the pick and roll with Jackson-Davis often when the pair shares the court.

