Justin Smith declares for draft, still likely to return

Indiana senior forward Justin Smith has put his name in the NBA Draft without hiring an agent, the league announced today. Smith will have until June 3 to decide whether to stay in the draft and forego his final season of eligibility or pull his name out of consideration and return to the Hoosiers.

The 6-foot-7, 230-pound Smith also put his name in the draft last season in order to get feedback from NBA scouts and general managers, but ultimately decided to return to IU. He is not listed on any mock drafts this year and it seems likely that he will return once again.

Smith started all 32 games for the Hoosiers this season, averaging a team-high 30.3 minutes and scoring 10.4 points per contest (third on the team) while also pulling down 5.2 rebounds per game (second). He improved his 3-point shooting from 21.9% in 2018-19 to 26.3% this season and looked much smoother as a jump shooter, but he still has plenty of work to do in that area.

The former top 100 recruit's ability to attack the rim and get to the basket has been a significant part of Indiana's offense the last two seasons and he improved a lot on defense this year, which explains why he played so many minutes. If he does come back, it would be good to see him be more aggressive in trying to find his own shot. He's a good finisher around the rim and his natural athleticism is enough to overwhelm a lot of smaller defenders. Even if he only improves his jump shot this season offseason, he could help Indiana stretch the defense next year in a way that the Hoosiers have struggled to attain the last three years without many 3-point threats on the roster.

