Former Hoosier Bryant has COVID-19

Former Indiana forward Thomas Bryant, who now plays for the Washington Wizards, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Washington Post report. Bryant did not travel with his teammates to the NBA's bubble in Orlando and will need to self-quarantine for two weeks and test negative twice before he is allowed to play.

Bryant, a 2017 second-round pick who played for the Hoosiers from 2015 to 2017 and was a third-team All-Big Ten performer in 2016-17, is averaging career-highs in points (12.1), rebounds (6.8) and assists (1.9), while shooting 59.9% from the field this season. He missed 20 games in December and January with a stress fracture in his foot.

