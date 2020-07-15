Oladipo hints at possible return

First, Victor Oladipo wasn't sure if he'd play when the NBA re-starts its season in Orlando in early August. Then, he announced July 3 that he wasn't going to be on the court the rest of the year because he didn't feel 100% after coming back earlier in the season from a ruptured quadriceps tendon.

Now, two weeks later, the Indiana Pacers star and former Hoosiers All-American is back on the fence and hinting that he might be in the lineup when the Pacers re-open their season against the 76ers Aug. 1. What changed? Oladipo got back on the court with his teammates and his body felt better than he expected.

"Coming down here (to Orlando) and being with the guys and playing and being able to practice with the guys at a high level, I feel like if my body keeps trending and the situation keeps trending up, there's a strong possibility that I might play," Oladipo said today. "I'm coming out here and working every day, working hard every day, trying to help my team and trying to help myself."

Oladipo injured his right knee in January 2019 and did not return until more than a year later, playing his first game of the season Jan. 29 against the Bulls. He went on to play 13 games and sit out five for rest before the NBA suspended its season in mid-March because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"It's been a tough couple of years, obviously," the 6-foot-4 guard said. "I'm just trying to be smart because I want to play the next 10 years. ... I'm taking it one day at a time. I'm thankful to this organization and my teammates and coaching staff for backing me, just continuing to trust me and continuing to trust the fact that I'm listening to my body and doing what's best for my health."

Oladipo had always planned to travel with the team to Orlando, but he thought he would be with them for moral support more than anything else. The Pacers currently own the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference and went 39-26 before the season was suspended, including 32-20 without Oladipo in the lineup.

After getting back on the court with the Pacers, however, the former No. 2 overall draft pick felt better than he expected. He has said he wants to be 100% if he's going to suit up again this season.

"I was always going to come down here and test it out," he said. "That was always a part of the plan. At the end of the day, a few weeks (ago) when I made my decision, I didn't think I could play. As far as doing what I was capable of before, I wasn't able to play 5-on-5, I wasn't able to get up and down (the court), I wasn't able to practice with the team, I wasn't able to do necessarily game-like things at a high level.

"So at that point, I didn't think I was going to play. But after coming down here, reassessing every day and playing 5-on-5 with these guys, doing basketball-related things like rebounding, changing speeds, changing ends of the floor, running, jumping, I'm trending in a positive direction."

It's still possible that Oladipo will remain shut down for the rest of the season; he emphasized that nothing has been determined yet. However, the fact that he is playing 5-on-5 and doing full-speed drills seems like it bodes well for his chances of at least giving it a go in games this season. He has a little more than two weeks to make a firm decision.

"At the end of the day I'm trying, I'm coming out here and I'm trying to play," the 2013 Sporting News National Player of the Year in college basketball said. "Essentially at the end of the day, I'll have to make a set decision so you all can write it and say, 'He's actually playing.' But right now, I'm definitely coming in and I'm trying to play. There's no definite answer, but I'm trending upward. Hopefully when the time comes to make that decision, it'll be easy to make and I'll let you guys know."

dsinn@jg.net