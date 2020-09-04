IU basketball, 3 other teams on pause

Four Indiana athletic programs, including men's basketball, have paused workouts indefinitely because of positive tests for coronavirus in the athletic department's weekly screening, the Hoosiers announced.

“Our athletic program is following strict protocols during these unprecedented times and we strongly support our medical staff as we try and mitigate this issue,” men's basketball coach Archie Miller said in a statement reacting to the pause. "It’s clear that the health and safety of everyone in our program, athletic program, and University community will remain as our top priority.”

In addition to men's basketball, the wrestling, men's soccer and field hockey programs have paused their workout routines. The four programs combined for 14 positive tests this week. Testing will continue and IU medical staff will evaluate when it is safe for workouts to resume.

The spate of cases in the athletic department follows a spike in cases on Indiana's campus in Bloomington. Earlier this week, the university recommended that all Greek houses on campus close because 30 of the houses were in quarantine for COVID-19 reasons.

This is not the first time Indiana athletics has been interrupted by a grouping of positive tests for the virus. The football team lost two weeks of practice in mid-July after a half-dozen players contracted the disease. Freshman offensive lineman Brady Feeney ended up in the emergency room with breathing problems after testing positive.

