Allen addresses Hoosiers after Ohio State loss

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Indiana coach Tom Allen gave his team a rousing speech after the Hoosiers lost to No. 3 Ohio State 42-35 on Saturday. In the address, which Indiana posted on Twitter, he urged the players not to get down on themselves, but to keep pushing through their first loss and try to get better, a harangue delivered in a manner that made it seem as though Allen was trying out for a part in an Any Given Sunday sequel.

The speech was Allen at his best and most galvanizing. Here is the text of the speech:

"I want you to listen to me carefully, eyes on me. No feeling sorry for ourselves. We didn't play our best football (against Ohio State). You know it and I know it. But you didn't quit. You didn't quit. You fought 'em. You got character. You got something to you.

"There's a lot of football to be played, you understand me? We didn't come (to Columbus) to be close. I'm ticked off by the result. But I'm proud of you guys. Because you fought and you fought and you fought.

"Stay together. Understand me? Stay together. This team is special. There are special things ahead of you. You hear me? Special things ahead of you. That's the truth, if you stay together. I love this football team, man. You've got no idea. Through the good and the bad."

