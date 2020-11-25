Halftime: Indiana 48, Tennessee Tech 19

BLOOMINGTON – Archie Miller worried about some sloppiness early in the season because Indiana had not had as much practice time as he would've liked – the coronavirus pandemic affected everyone in the offseason, but IU more than most because of the new players the Hoosiers are working into the rotation – and his fears were realized early in the Hoosiers' season-opener against Tennessee Tech, though the later portions of the first half were much better.

Indiana struggled to make some simple passes in the early going and the Golden Eagles had enough active enough hands that the Hoosiers' pick-and-roll plays were not as effective as they probably should have been against the under-sized visitors. Indiana did not turn the ball over a lot per se – it had only had four giveaways in the first half – but it did have more than a few plays that likely would have been turnovers against better opponents. The Hoosiers certainly need to be crisper offensively as the season goes on. Defensive rotations were also less than perfect: Tech's first possession of the game ended in a layup and the Golden Eagles had far too many open jumpers. Finally, the Hoosiers were a mediocre 3 for 9 from beyond the 3-point line despite having plenty of good looks. They missed six of their first seven. Hitting more outside shots is a major key for Indiana this season and it struggled to do so in the early going.

The Hoosiers used a monster 20-0 run to take control of the game late in the first half and they are not in danger of an upset tonight. It certainly wasn't a perfect first half for the Hoosiers, however, and it's clear there is plenty to be ironed out early in the season. As Miller said, it will take some trial and error to figure out the groups that work the best together.

All of that said, there was plenty to like from Indiana in the first half, as well. Trayce Jackson-Davis, the preseason All-Big Ten forward, was easily the best player on the floor. He had four points and five rebounds in the first five minutes, outworking Tennessee Tech bigs to get to the line six times in the half. He only went 2 for 6 from the free throw line and missed a couple of bunnies that need to be converted, but he had plenty of energy and acted like the focal point of the offense, crashing to the rim at every opportunity. He has 14 points and seven rebounds at the break.

Indiana also got a boost from a couple of its youngsters: point guard Khristian Lander and shooting guard Trey Galloway. The true freshmen made their IU debuts in the first half and were among the first off the bench. Galloway is still obviously raw, but he excelled at pushing the pace, which is a priority for the Hoosiers this season. When he gets the ball, he goes hard and he got his first basket on a transition layup plus a foul. He has nine points, all off of fast-break layups. Lander, meanwhile, curled off a screen and nailed a 19-foot jumper on the first possession of his college career and he's obviously polished enough to excel at this level. His passes have zip on them and he got his first assist when he shot-faked to get his man off balance, drove by him along the baseline and then bounced a pass to Race Thompson in the middle of the lane for a dunk when Thompson's man came over to help. It was a veteran play. The only quibble in Lander's game so far: he's 0 for 3 from beyond the arc. It's encouraging that he's got the confidence to shoot those, but it would be good to see a few go in.

Indiana is dominating just about every statistical category and should cruise in the second half. That should give the Hoosiers some time to mess around with different lineups and see if they can find some that really click. It's time to get in the lab.

