Indiana beats Tennessee Tech, 89-59, in season-opener

BLOOMINGTON – Indiana scored 26 of the final 28 points in the first half and pulled away easily from Tennessee Tech behind a monster performance from Trayce Jackson-Davis in the season-opener on the way to a 89-59 victory at Assembly Hall tonight.

3 Takeaways

These freshmen can play: Archie Miller made a point of getting all four of Indiana's freshmen in the game in the first half and it was immediately apparent why. All four of them look like they could be significant contributors for this IU team in different ways. Trey Galloway was the biggest surprise, looking fluid on the fast break and pushing the ball at every opportunity. He made himself available in transition and finished with 13 points, including nine in the first half when he was 4 for 4 from the field, all on transition layups. Five-star point guard Khristian Lander looked like a veteran, making smart, crisp passes, showing confidence in his jump shot and taking care of the ball. He had two assists against zero turnovers. Jordan Geronimo is obviously somewhat raw, but he can jump out of the gym and his pure talent should help him make some huge plays for Indiana as he fine-tunes his game. Anthony Leal got the fewest minutes of the four, but had three assists and a rebound. All four freshmen shared the court in a super-small lineup with Race Thompson at the end of the first half as Indiana finished off a 28-2 run. There's a lot of offensive firepower in this freshman class.

Player of the Game: Trayce Jackson-Davis

The Indiana sophomore was easily the best player on the court and put up the stats to prove it. He finished with 26 points and 11 rebounds for his 13th career-double and also had three assists and a block. He went 10 for 16 from the field, including eight straight baskets without a miss during one stretch.

Tip-ins

This was the first game of Indiana's 121st season of college basketball. It was also the first matchup at Assembly Hall in the 50th season of the arena's existence. ... This is the latest Indiana has started its season since 2004-05, when it opened in the Maui Invitational. ... Tennessee Tech head coach John Pelphrey missed the game after testing positive for COVID-19 Monday before the team left for Bloomington. The rest of the Golden Eagles were tested again hours before the game. ... Indiana was without big man Joey Brunk, a fifth-year senior captain, who sat out for "precautionary reasons" because of some back pain, the Hoosiers said. ... Indiana went 5 for 19 from beyond the arc and an abysmal 10 of 22 at the foul line. ... IU turned the ball over only eight times and had a 31-9 advantage in points off TOs. ... Indiana had 22 assists on 37 made baskets. ... The Hoosiers are 5-0 against the Golden Eagles. ... The game at Assembly Hall was played without general public fans because of the coronavirus pandemic. Only a select few family and friends of players were in attendance. It is unclear when spectators will be allowed in the stadium again.

What's Next?

Indiana is back in action Monday, when the Hoosiers travel to Asheville, North Carolina, for the re-located Maui Invitational. Indiana will take on Providence in the first round at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2. It's the first time since 2015 the Hoosiers have taken part in the prestigious preseason tournament. The other teams in the event are Texas, Davidson, North Carolina, UNLV, Stanford and Alabama. Providence went 19-12 last season and was on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament when the remainder of the campaign was canceled, much like Indiana.

