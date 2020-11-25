Pregame: Indiana vs. Tennessee Tech

BLOOMINGTON – We made it. At times this offseason, it seemed as though this college basketball season might not happen or might be severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. It still very well could be, but Indiana has reached the night of its season-opener and it has everyone healthy and available for tonight's game.

Well, almost everyone. As we approach tip-off here in Bloomington, the Hoosiers are on the court shooting around, but big man Joey Brunk is in street clothes and a mask on the sidelines. Coach Archie Miller mentioned that the fifth-year senior Butler transfer had dealt with some back soreness recently, so it's possible it flared up in the last few days or Indiana just didn't want to risk his health in a game against a Tennessee Tech team that should be overmatched.

The Golden Eagles aren't quite whole, either. Tennessee Tech is missing head coach John Pelphrey tonight after Pelphrey tested positive for COVID-19 Monday night prior to his team departing for Bloomington on Tuesday morning. There was some uncertainty over whether the game would be played in light of that news, but pregame testing protocols were satisfied and here we are.

Now that all that is out of the way, the Hoosiers can get down to the business of figuring out what kind of team they have. Coach Archie Miller said Tuesday that he expects it to take a little bit of trial and error to sort out rotations because the Hoosiers had less offseason practice and are working in several new players. The most important of those newcomers is probably five-star point guard Khristian Lander, who re-classified from 2021 to 2020 so he could play with the Hoosiers and Trayce Jackson-Davis this season before TJD potentially departs for the NBA. The pair should make Indiana's pick-and-roll offense deadly, but Lander will probably need some time to adjust to the rigors of college basketball. He just turned 18 in August, after all.

Speaking of Jackson-Davis, the IU forward is a preseason All-Big Ten honoree and Miller expects him to be one of the best players in the country. The 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball worked hard on his jump shot and his defense in the offseason and he, Lander and a gaggle of versatile players on the wings should help Indiana run the fast-paced, transition-oriented, motion-heavy offense that Miller wants. If all goes according to plan, this team should be much more explosive than previous teams in Miller's tenure.

Tonight is Indiana's only tune-up game prior to the Maui Invitational, which starts Monday with the Hoosiers taking on Providence in Asheville, North Carolina (the trip to Maui was yet another element that COVID-19 has pushed aside this season). With only tonight to get their feet under them, the Hoosiers will get thrown into the deep end in a week's time. That being the case, Indiana has to make tonight count. Tennessee Tech has won 17 games in the last two seasons and IU shouldn't struggle to win this game. That leaves the Hoosiers an opportunity to work on the finer details that really can't be ironed out in practice sessions: Timing on ball-screens against game-speed defense, getting the ball to a ball-handler in transition as quickly as necessary and defensive rotations when the opponent is moving the ball well, to name a few.

Indiana takes the first step on a long journey tonight, a journey the Hoosiers hope ends in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. We made it, Hoosiers basketball is back at Assembly Hall.

