Indiana cruises past Maryland, Wisconsin awaits

BLOOMINGTON – Has the Jack Tuttle Era begun at Indiana? We'll find out Monday.

The Hoosiers dispatched Maryland with relative ease in the second half after some tense early moments, but the biggest news of the day was the third-quarter injury to quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who was unable to put much weight on his right leg and hobbled off after a quarterback keeper.

Penix is a talented runner, but Indiana has kept that part of its offense largely under wraps this season in an effort to keep the redshirt sophomore, who has suffered season-ending injuries his first two seasons with the Hoosiers, healthy. This afternoon, with Indiana leading only 9-3 and the offense struggling early in the second half, the Hoosiers called a QB run and Penix executed to perfection, sprinting for 21 yards, only to suffer a non-contact injury as he hustled out of bounds and tried to avoid the wall near the end zone.

Tom Allen said he's unsure whether Penix would play next week against Wisconsin, which is suddenly a massive game for the Hoosiers after news Friday that Ohio State's game against Illinois was canceled. That leaves the Buckeyes one more cancellation away from being ineligible for the Big Ten Championship Game. With the win over Maryland, the Hoosiers would be the East Division's representative if they win out and Ohio State can't play.

Enter Tuttle, the transfer from Utah who was the No. 7 quarterback recruit in the country in the 2018 class. He came in third place in the Great Indiana Quarterback Competition prior to the 2019 season and sat the whole year behind Penix and Peyton Ramsey. The Hoosiers asked Tuttle to do precious little against the Terrapins, but he looked promising in limited action, going 5 for 5 for 31 yards and also throwing a deep ball that would have been caught save for a pass interference penalty. He looked accurate and his arm is plenty strong. If Penix can't go, the Hoosiers seem to have confidence that the redshirt sophomore can get the job done.

"For Jack, I'm really proud of him, he works really hard, it was good for him to play those meaningful minutes," Allen said. "It wasn't mop-up time, those were critical times to be able to execute and be able to make good throws. He made several good throws and got comfortable."

Outside of Penix's injury (and his first-half performance, which was remarkably bad for a player who has been so good lately), this was about as good of a game as Indiana has played this season in all phases. The Hoosiers ran the ball effectively for really the first time all season, averaging 4.9 yards per carry while freshman Tim Baldwin had 106 on 16 rushes. On defense, they created three more turnovers and held Maryland – a team that was admittedly without its best wide receiver and running back, likely because of coronavirus – to 63 second-half yards, 43 of which came on a Hail Mary pass in the final minutes that was completed against the third-string defense.

The Hoosiers are now plus-10 in turnover margin this season and lead the country with 16 interceptions. As Tom Allen stressed after the game, the turnovers don't happen simply because the other team makes mistakes. Indiana forces those mistakes and then puts itself in position to take advantage of them. Forcing turnovers was an emphasis in the offseason and it's paying off now.

"Those guys are ball-hungry every time," running back Stevie Scott III said of facing his team's defense in practice. "Especially during camp, they did a great job of ripping at the ball consistently. I have to make sure to keep the ball high and tight (against them). They're always going after the ball and they make it translate to the game."

The development of the run game was maybe even more important, especially if Penix is out for any length of time. Maryland's run defense isn't good, but it was encouraging to see IU pick up a few big plays on the ground after running into brick walls most of the season. The Hoosiers may have found something in Baldwin, who became the 14th true freshman in Indiana history to run for more than 100 yards in a game. He hit holes hard, found cutback lanes and had two carries of more than 20 yards, plays that have been a rarity for Indiana this season. With No. 2 back Sampson James out for undisclosed reasons – Allen said he hoped to update the situation Monday, but he wasn't sure whether he'd be able to – Baldwin could play a prominent role in some big games going forward.

"(Older backs) have helped me a lot, Stevie, Sampson, all the running backs really," Baldwin said. "Just making sure I'm a college running back because when I first came in I was just bursting through the holes, not really reading stuff. It took me a while to learn patience and once I was able to do that, you saw what I was able to do today. Shout out to the offensive line, they blocked their tails off today."

With a big game against the Badgers looming, it's also helpful to step back and look at where IU is as a program. The Hoosiers are now 5-1 after a ho-hum victory over a team that crushed Penn State three weeks ago. The ability to score 20 consecutive second-half points against a hungry team is something that Indiana fans should not take for granted. It's not as obvious a sign of growth as roaring back to scare Ohio State last week, but it is a signal of progress nonetheless.

"That's what me and my guys talked about since I got to IU my freshman year was just seeing this program change," Scott said. "Just bringing in athletes to help change this culture, it's been a very exciting feeling. I feel like we're still breaking through. At the end of the day, we still have to finish the season strong and play our game with no worries. ... Just gotta keep striving for greatness at the end of the day."

