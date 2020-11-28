No. 12 Indiana beats Maryland, 27-11, Penix injured

BLOOMINGTON – Indiana put together a stifling defensive performance to run away from Maryland in the second half for a 27-11 win at Memorial Stadium despite an injury to quarterback Michael Penix Jr. The Hoosiers improve to 5-1 with the win.

3 Takeaways

Penix had a rough day: The Indiana quarterback had one of the best performances ever for an IU passer last week against Ohio State, throwing for 491 yards and three touchdowns. Today started about as far from that performance as possible. Penix was a baffling 2 for 15 for 37 yards in the first half and both of his completions were flukes (a deep shot into double-coverage on a free play that Miles Marshall somehow caught; and a tipped ball that landed in Peyton Hendershot's hands). He looked out of sync and missed some open receivers in one of biggest reversals for a quarterback from one week to the next I've ever seen. Then, in the second half, he was right on the money on his first three passes, making his first-half performance even more confusing. Late in the third quarter, Penix broke a 21-yard rush on a designed QB keeper inside the Maryland 5, but came up lame at the end and left the field while putting little pressure on his right leg. He did not return. Indiana has run the ball with Penix sparingly this season in an effort to keep him healthy and that's why. It was a very difficult day for the Indiana redshirt sophomore and the Hoosiers have to hope his injury isn't serious.

Player of the Game: Tim Baldwin

Baldwin, a three-star recruit from Virginia, had just three carries for 18 yards in his college career coming into the game, but he ran 16 times for 106 yards against the Terrapins, Indiana's first 100-yard performance of the season. He broke three rushes of more than 20 yards, though one was called partway back for a holding penalty at the end of the play. He is the 14th true freshman in IU history to run for 100 yards in a game.

Extra Points

Indiana moves into second place by itself in the Big Ten East division. If Ohio State has one more game canceled, it's likely the Hoosiers would replace the Buckeyes in the Big Ten Championship Game. ... The Hoosiers were without No. 2 running back Sampson James, who was listed on the team's inactive report prior to the game with an undisclosed issue. ... Maryland was playing for the first time in three weeks following a coronavirus outbreak within the program that infected 17 players and 13 staff members, including head coach Mike Locksley. Locksley returned to the team in the middle of this week and coached against the Hoosiers, but five-star true freshman wide receiver Rakim Jarrett was out against IU. Jarrett had five catches for 144 yards and two touchdowns against Penn State in Maryland's most recent game. Maryland was also without top running back Jake Funk, who came in averaging 7.7 yards per carry. ... Indiana wide receiver Ty Fryfogle had two catches for 10 yards after becoming the first Big Ten receiver ever with back-to-back 200-yard receiving games the last two weeks. ... Indiana out-gained Maryland 210-63 in the second half.

What's Next?

The Hoosiers are back in action next Saturday with a matchup against their fourth ranked opponent of the season, No. 18 Wisconsin (2-1) in Madison at Camp Randall Stadium. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and broadcast information will be announced this week. The Badgers are coming off a 17-7 loss to No. 11 Northwestern last week and have had two games canceled because of a coronavirus outbreak within the program. They are taking on Minnesota this afternoon.

