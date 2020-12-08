Indiana suspends all football activities

Hours after the Purdue football program announced its practice cancellation, the Hoosiers announced that they had also suspended all team-related activities because of an increase in COVID-19 cases within the program. IU said in a statement that no decision about playing Purdue on Saturday had yet been made.

The Hoosiers did not practice Tuesday morning.

“The health and safety of our students, coaches and staff is paramount,” Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson said. “In consultation with our medical experts, we decided this is the appropriate decision at this time. We will continue to assess the situation moving forward.”

Indiana has not had any games canceled this season because of coronavirus outbreaks. Current Big Ten rules would slot the Hoosiers in the Big Ten Championship Game following the cancellation of Ohio State-Michigan, but those rules could be changed this week.

