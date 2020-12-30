Indiana beats Penn State, 87-85, for first Big Ten win

BLOOMINGTON – Rob Phinisee nailed a 16-foot jumper with 14 seconds remaining and Indiana defeated Penn State 87-85 in overtime at Assembly Hall tonight. It was the first Big Ten win for the Hoosiers, who improve to 6-4 and 1-2 in conference play.

3 Takeaways

IU needs more Trey Galloway: Indiana's offense has been stagnant in the half-court at times this season, but the Hoosiers did a good job of attacking the basket tonight, finishing with 50 points in the paint and shooting 57% from the field. That was a team effort and it was encouraging to see so many Hoosiers find some aggressiveness going to the rim, but the freshman from Culver Academies was the most impressive in that area. He's been one of Indiana's most aggressive players all season and that's why he's starting so early in his college career. Crucially, it's controlled aggression, going to the hoop more to find an open man after he's drawn the defense toward him than to hunt his own shot. He's got some of the best court vision on the team and he's already one of the better play-makers Indiana has. Of Indiana's four freshmen, he's easily the most advanced and he provided a spark at key moments tonight. He finished with 10 points, five assists and four rebounds.

Player of the Game: Al Durham

Durham scored 18 points on 6 for 12 from the field and 4 of 8 from 3-point range, leading the Hoosiers in scoring and also draining two 3s during a 9-0 IU run that took the lead from three points up to 12 midway through the second half. It was his highest-scoring game since Nov. 30 and he added four assists and two rebounds.

Tip-ins

Indiana avoided its first 0-3 start in Big Ten play since 2010-11. ... The victory was coach Archie Miller's 200th as a head coach. He is in his 10th season and his record is 200-110. ... Indiana was once again without fifth-year senior big man Joey Brunk, who has not played this season because of an ailing back. The Hoosiers announced shortly before the game that Brunk had surgery on his back today and will be out indefinitely. ...Jackson-Davis scored a season-low 11 points on 3-for-13 shooting in Indiana's game against Illinois on Saturday. He had a game-high 21 points and six rebounds against the Nittany Lions. ... Penn State coach Jim Ferry picked up a technical foul in the first half for arguing that Jackson-Davis had stepped up out of bounds before an IU 3-pointer. ... Penn State went 12 for 28 from 3-point range. ... The Hoosiers shot 60% from the field in the second half.

What's Next?

The Hoosiers are back in action Monday when the travel to College Park to take on Maryland (6-3, 1-2 Big Ten) at the Xfinity Center in their first game of 2021. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. The Terrapins are the defending Big Ten champions and their most recent game was an upset victory at No. 6 Wisconsin. They'll also play at home against No. 16 Michigan on Thursday before taking on Indiana.

