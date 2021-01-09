IUFB ROSTER MOVES: Fryfogle returns, Philyor to the NFL, a grad-transfer DE joins the team

Indiana wide receiver Ty Fryogle, the Big Ten Receiver of the Year this season, will return to the Hoosiers in 2021, he announced. Fellow receiver Whop Philyor, a two-time All-Big Ten performer, announced he will depart for the NFL. The Hoosiers also picked up Ryder Anderson, a graduate transfer defensive end from Ole Miss.

Fryfogle, who this year became the first Big Ten player ever to have back-to-back 200-yard receiving games, was named a Third-Team AP All-American after catching 37 passes for 721 yards and seven touchdowns. He'll be a graduate student in the fall.

“I have been presented with the opportunity to declare for the NFL Draft," Fryfogle wrote on Twitter. "However, after long talks with my mom, family, friends, and coaches, I have decided to return for my last year of eligibility at Indiana University. My work here at Indiana University is not yet finished. There are many great things in store for this football team in 2021. The future is very bright and I am excited to be a part of it."

Fryfogle's return provides a big boost to a wide receiving corps that should be plenty talented even with Philyor's departure. The 6-foot-2 Fryfogle will be joined by speedy Florida State transfer D.J. Matthews, who will fill in for Philyor in the slot, plus returning contributor Miles Marshall and top 2021 recruit Jaquez Smith, the highest-ranked receiver Indiana has ever signed.

Philyor was a four-year contributor for the Hoosiers who had a 1,000-yard season in 2019. He caught 54 passes for 495 yards and three touchdowns this season, including 18 catches for 81 yards in the Outback Bowl.

“As a freshman attending Indiana University, I did not know what to expect," Philyor wrote in his goodbye statement. "One thing my brothers and I knew was we were going to change the culture of Indiana football. Throughout our journey, there were many ups and downs but we grew as a team and as a community. I’ve met some extraordinary people who taught me valuable lessons that will last a lifetime. I’ve gained lifelong friends and memories that I will always cherish. My time here has changed me and taught me many things.

"Thank you, Hoosier Nation for your love and support, you will always be my family."

Philyor is projected to be a late-round draft selection. He departs fourth all-time in Indiana history in catches with 180 and his 2,067 receiving yards are ninth among Hoosiers.

Anderson had two tackles for loss, including a sack, against Indiana in the Outback Bowl and he'll play his final season of eligibility with the Hoosiers in 2021. The 6-foot-6, 275-pound Anderson had 42 tackles, including seven for loss and 2 1/2 sacks in 2020. He added a pass breakup and a fumble recovery. Anderson was a four-year contributor with the Rebels.

“I’d been hearing about this team all year and the success they’d been having," Anderson told Hoosier Sports Report about Indiana. "The Big Ten is a great conference. ... (The Outback Bowl) was a great game all the way down to the end. By the end of the game, I just had a lot of respect for IU and the players and how they came out and competed."

He'll reinforce a defensive line that was 15th in the country in sacks per game with 3.1. The Hoosiers are still waiting to hear whether First-Team All-Big Ten defensive tackle Jerome Johnson will return for another season.

