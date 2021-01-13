Hoosier defensive linemen headed to pros

A pair of Indiana defensive linemen, Jerome Johnson and Jovan Swann, will forego their final seasons of eligibility and declare for the NFL Draft, they announced.

Johnson was a four-year contributor for the Hoosiers, leading the team in sacks as a sophomore and junior and then earning First-Team All-Big Ten honors as a senior with 18 tackles, 4 1/2 for loss, four sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery.

“No one knows exactly what the future holds but I would like to think that it holds many great things for all of us,” Johnson wrote on Instagram. “I would like to thank my family, coaches, teammates, and friends for experiencing this chapter of my life with me, but with that, this chapter must come to an end.

“I will not be returning for another season at IU as I will start a new chapter pursuing my dream of playing at the professional level.”

Swann, a Greenwood native, played one season for Indiana after transferring in as a graduate student from Stanford. He had four tackles and a pass breakup.

"I am thankful to have been part of such a historical team this past season, even with its ups and downs," Swann wrote on social media. "It will be one to remember."

The pair of decisions complete a flurry of activity on Indiana's roster over the last couple of weeks. Johnson, Swann, offensive lineman Harry Crider, slot receiver Whop Philyor and safety Jamar Johnson are all headed to the NFL, while wide receiver Ty Fryfogle, safety/linebacker Marcelino Ball, defensive back Raheem Layne, offensive guard Mackenzie Nworah, and defensive end Mike Ziemba have all elected to return. Indiana also added a pair of transfers in Ole Miss defensive end Ryder Anderson and Michigan offensive lineman Zach Carpenter.

Among those who could theoretically leave for the NFL but have not yet officially announced a decision are All-American linebacker Micah McFadden, All-Big Ten quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and All-Big Ten running back Stevie Scott III. All of them have multiple years of eligibility remaining.