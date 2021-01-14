Halftime: IU 32, Purdue 15

The Hoosiers are going into halftime hot as Grace Berger capped the half with a 3-pointer right as time expired to give Indiana a 32-15 lead over Purdue at halftime.

Indiana and Purdue were tied at the end of the first quarter, but the deadlock only continued for the first minute or so of the second quarter Then the Hoosiers went on a 17-0 scoring record while the Boilermakers went 8:53 without scoring.

The Hoosiers are now shooting 50% for the game (14 of 28), and sophomore forward Mackenzie Holmes leads Indiana with 14 points. Berger has seven points and five assists.

Indiana has scored 24 of their points in the paint, while Purdue has just six. The Boilermakers are still winning the rebounding battle 21-16 (Marion grad Ra Shaya Kyle has five, while Tamara Farquhar has seven), but that can only help so much on 6 of 28 shooting (21%).

Homestead grad Karissa McLaughlin, back in the starting lineup after missing the beginning of the season while rehabbing from ankle surgery, is 1 of 3 for three points.

