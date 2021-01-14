Indiana's game against Michigan State postponed

Indiana's matchup against Michigan State at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, scheduled for Sunday, has been postponed, the Hoosiers announced. No makeup date has yet been announced, but the schools are working with the Big Ten to determine a day that will work for both teams.

Michigan State announced Wednesday night that its matchup against No. 5 Iowa, scheduled for tonight, had been postponed. The Spartans have had three players on their team test positive for coronavirus in recent days, including one Wednesday, which means more positive tests could come by the weekend.

“I’m really disappointed, but it just goes to prove that this can affect anyone,” Spartans coach Tom Izzo said in a statement about the postponement of the Iowa game. “I feel so comfortable that me, my son [sophomore guard Steven Izzo, one of the players who tested positive] and my players did everything possible and followed every protocol as best we could. I’m really, really impressed with the way they have conducted themselves. This virus does not discriminate and I can’t emphasize enough how important it is to wear a mask, wash your hands and follow protocols.”

Izzo said he would "completely understand" if it turned out the Indiana game had to be pushed back, as well.

With the Michigan State matchup postponed, Indiana's next game will be against the fifth-ranked Hawkeyes in Iowa City on Jan. 21. Coach Archie Miller has said the Hoosiers are somewhat worn out after playing three games last week, so the six-day break will be important recuperation time for Indiana. The Hoosiers will need to be at full strength against Iowa, one of the top offensive teams in the country.

