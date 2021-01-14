Pregame: Indiana at Purdue women's basketball

WEST LAFAYETTE – History is on Purdue's side as the state rivals meet at Mackey Arena this afternoon – just not recent history.

The Boilermakers (5-4, 2-3 Big Ten) lead the all-time series 55-35, but the No. 18 Hoosiers (7-3, 5-1) have won the last three games by a combined 52 points dating back to March 2019.

The Purdue women have had a tough few weeks. They lost to No. 12 Maryland in College Park 83-46 on Sunday (the Terps also handed the Hoosiers their lone conference loss of the season so far, 84-80 on Jan. 4). The Boilermakers also fell to No. 25 Michigan State 71-64 on Jan. 3, and a game against Rutgers was postponed. Purdue's last win came against Nebraska on Dec. 23.

The Hoosiers, meanwhile, have won their last two games against Penn State and Wisconsin. Mackenzie Holmes, a sophomore out of Gorham, Maine, is leading the Hoosiers with an average of 17.3 points per game, followed by junior Grace Berger (14.7) and 2015 Miss Basketball Ali Patberg (13.4).

Northeast Indiana basketball fans will want to keep an eye on Homestead grad Karissa McLaughlin, who was expected to miss the entire season after off-season surgery on her ankle, but returned for the Penn State game after learning that the NCAA would not consider this pandemic-stricken season would as counting towards a player's four years of eligibility. She scored 13 minutes in the win over Nebraska, and played a season-high 28 minutes against Michigan State.

Freshman Ra Shaya Kyle, a 6-foot-6 Marion grad, is also likely to make an appearance. She has played in all nine games so far this season, averaging 10.7 minutes, 5.7 points and 4.0 rebounds.

vjacobsen@jg.net