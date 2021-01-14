Women's final: Indiana 66, Purdue 45

WEST LAFAYETTE – Indiana's winning streak against Purdue now stands at four games after beating the Boilermakers 66-45 at Mackey Arena on Thursday afternoon.

A more than 10-minute long scoring drought which spanned most of the second quarter and the first two minutes of the third spelled doom for Purdue as the No. 18 Hoosiers (8-3, 6-1 Big Ten) went on a 20-0 run that gave them a 35-15 advantage. Over the final 17 and a half minutes of play, Purdue would never cut the deficit to few than 16 points.

Indiana had no trouble getting into the lane and scoring, putting up 40 points in the paint and 34 off of layups, all part of 51% shooting (26 of 51) for the game. But even though Purdue attempted to drive to the basket on many occasion, the Boilermakers (5-5, 2-4) had trouble finishing. They shot 34% as a team, with the accuracy from 2-point range (13 of 37 for 35%) barely pulling up the 31% shooting (5 of 16) on 3-pointers. The Boilermakers finished with just 16 points in the paint, despite eight offensive rebounds.

The Boilers were also bitten by turnovers – Purdue had 16 turnovers, the Hoosiers nine. Indiana scored 12 points off those giveaways, while Purdue did not score off a turnover.

Homestead graduate Karissa McLaughlin played 33 minutes, the most since returning to the lineup in December after an off-season ankle surgery. She shot 3 of 7 for seven points.

Freshman Ra Shaya Kyle, a Marion graduate, played for a season-high 19 minutes, scoring six points and pulling down five rebounds.

The teams will meet again in Bloomington on March 5 in what should be the final regular-season game for both sides before the Big Ten Tournament.

