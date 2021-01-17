IU eyes Georgia assistant to lead defense

Indiana plans to hire former Georgia defensive backs coach Charlton Warren as its new defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports.

Warren was a co-defensive coordinator at Air Force, his alma mater, from 2008 to 2011 and the defensive coordinator for the Falcons in 2012 and 2013. The latter season, Air Force gave up 40 points per game, eighth-worst nationally.

After leaving the Falcons, Warren was the defensive backs coach at Nebraska in 2014, at North Carolina from 2015 to 2016 and at Tennessee in 2017 before coaching cornerbacks at Florida in 2018. He's spent the last two seasons with the Bulldogs and coached All-American safety J.R. Reed in 2019. That 2019 Georgia defense was No. 1 in the country, giving up only 12.6 points per contest.

Warren played defensive back for Air Force from 1996 to 1998 and is an Atlanta native. His SEC ties should help Indiana continue to expand its recruiting terrain and he's had success in that area in the past – he helped convince 2020 five-star cornerback Kelee Ringo, the top defensive back in the class, to play for the Bulldogs.

Warren would replace Kane Wommack, who left after two seasons as the IU defensive coordinator to take the head coaching job at South Alabama. He would inherit a defense that was among the nation's leaders in takeaways and sacks last season and likely returns a pair of bona fide stars in linebacker Micah McFadden and cornerback Tiawan Mullen, both of whom earned All-American honors this season.

