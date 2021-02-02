Halftime: Indiana 41, No. 12 Illinois 34

BLOOMINGTON – The future has arrived at Indiana.

The Hoosiers spent several minutes in the first half of their game against No. 12 Illinois tonight playing with four freshman on the floor, surrounding Race Thompson in the post. Though lineups without Trayce Jackson-Davis have been problematic for Indiana this season, this one held its own, with Khristian Lander and Jordan Geronimo showing off continued growth and helping the Hoosiers take a lead against the favored Illini. At halftime the Hoosiers are in front 41-34.

Most of the year, there is an offensive vacuum for the Hoosiers when Jackson-Davis is off the floor, but that wasn't the case with the freshmen/Thompson lineup. Lander was aggressive going to the rim and looking for drive-and-kick opportunities, Thompson worked extremely hard under the glass and looked for his own shot when he had it and Geronimo performed admirably as the second big man on the floor, battling Illinois' elite front line for every rebound. The freshman forward is still learning his assignments on defense, but he has the raw athleticism to compensate even when he makes a mistake and I'm firmly in the camp that he deserves more minutes. At halftime, he has two points and two rebounds.

The all-freshman lineup was only possible because former Culver guard Trey Galloway suited up for the game after coach Archie Miller seemed pessimistic that he'd be able to do so Monday. Galloway had missed the last two games with a sore back, but he returned tonight and looked to be close to 100% at the very least, dishing a pair of assists and driving to the rim for a nice layup in traffic. Joining Galloway in looking better than expected was fellow guard Armaan Franklin. On his pregame radio hit, Miller said Franklin, who is dealing with an ankle injury, has been practicing at about 65%, but the sophomore from Indianapolis looked healthy and explosive in the first half, doing everything Indiana asked of him on both ends.

With Jackson-Davis struggling to get going once again against Indiana center Kofi Cockburn, Thompson was the Hoosiers' best big man most of the first half. He worked extremely hard under the rim, grabbing four rebounds, including two on the offensive end, and scoring 10 points. He would have had more, but he missed three free throws. As a result of good work on the glass from Jackson-Davis, Thompson and even Geronimo, the Hoosiers hold a 17-14 rebounding advantage at halftime despite Illinois being the fourth-best rebounding team in the country.

Illinois ripped off an 8-0 run late in the half to turn a 5-point deficit into a 3-point Illini lead. At that point, Jackson-Davis was 0 for 4 from the field for just two points and wasn't moving with a whole lot of purpose. After a timeout – and what looked like a loud dressing-down from Miller – he took the ball hard to the rim and threw down a monster jam in Cockburn's face, which seemed to get his energy level up significantly. He turned in a big performance down the stretch in the first half, fighting his way to the rim on multiple occasions and closing the half with a pull-up jumper from 19 feet that is easily one of the longest he's made this season. He seemed rejuvenated late in the period and Indiana will need him to keep playing aggressively in the second half. This game is there for Indiana and the Hoosiers have brought the energy necessary to spring an upset.

