Pregame: Indiana (9-7, 4-5 Big Ten) vs. No. 12 Illinois (11-5, 7-3)

BLOOMINGTON – Welcome back, Indiana.

The Hoosiers will take the court tonight for the first time in more than a week, looking to earn a second straight victory over a top 25 opponent when they take on No. 12 Illinois. This will be just Indiana's third game in the last 20 days and the Cream and Crimson have had plenty of time to get their legs back under them after a disappointing home loss to Rutgers in their most recent matchup. They'll need to be much better tonight against the Fighting Illini, who climbed into second in the Big Ten standings with a victory over then-No. 7 Iowa last week.

Indiana has its own victory over the Hawkeyes in the recent past and the Hoosiers are hoping to replicate the performance they put together to earn that win, their biggest of the season, which also came following a long layoff. Unfortunately for Indiana, all that time off did not return it to full strength. Freshman guard Trey Galloway is still dealing with the back injury that has kept him out the last two games and is unlikely to play, while second-leading scorer Armaan Franklin is still not 100% because of the ankle injury he suffered against Maryland on Jan. 4. He seems likely to be on the court tonight, but it's unclear how many minutes he'll be able to go.

Still, Indiana should have relatively fresh legs and will be able to give Illinois its best shot. One of the keys game to this will be the performance of Trayce Jackson-Davis. When the Fighting Illini beat Indiana 66-58 in Champaign, Illinois on Dec. 26, the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball struggled to get shots from in close to fall in the early going and finished with only 11 points – barely half his season average – on 3-for-13 shooting. He was hounded all afternoon in that game by Illinois' giant center, Kofi Cockburn and in the battle of the best two sophomores in the Big Ten, Cockburn had the upper hand. Jackson-Davis is also coming off a tough performance in the Hoosiers' loss to the Scarlet Knights and Indiana needs much more from him if its going to spring an upset tonight.

Even if the Wooden Award Top 20 Watch List forward has a monster performance, however, the Hoosiers aren't guaranteed a victory by any means. They'll still have to find a way to slow down Fighting Illini guard Ayo Dosunmu, the second-leading scorer in the Big Ten at 21.9 points per game (Jackson-Davis is third at 20.1 points per contest). Dosunmu had one of his best games of the season the last time these teams met, pouring in 30 points on 11-of-17 shooting and dishing five assists to boot. Indiana led in the second half and seemed on the verge of grabbing a big upset, but Dosunmu dominated down the stretch to put Illinois over the top in a 66-58 triumph. Indiana coach Archie Miller wants his team to focus on taking care of the ball tonight, which will keep Dosunmu out of transition, where he is particularly dangerous. That was a problem for the Hoosiers against Rutgers: they turned the ball over nine times in the second half.

This probably isn't a must-win game for the Hoosiers, but it's certainly a matchup they'd like to have. They're on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble as they open play tonight, but they're too close to the edge for comfort and any ranked victory will be huge going forward. It would also be nice to get the regular season's final push off to a good start. Beginning tonight, Indiana will play 11 games in 33 days. That's going to be a grind and finding a way to win the first, when the Hoosiers' legs are as fresh as they'll be at any point the rest of the season, could be a galvanizing moment for this team.

