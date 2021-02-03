Indiana falls to No. 12 Illinois, 75-71, in overtime

BLOOMINGTON – Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 19 points and added 14 rebounds, but Indiana shot just 32% in the second half and scored only three points in overtime in a 75-71 loss to No. 12 Illinois at Assembly Hall. Race Thompson added 18 points and eight rebounds for the Hoosiers.

3 Takeaways

Illinois has one of the best frontcourts in the country ... but Indiana's held its own: The Fighting Illini came into this game with the No. 4 rebounding margin in the country, out-rebounding its opponents by 10.5 per game thanks to one of the best front lines in the country led by elite center Kofi Cockburn. Indiana's front line was better tonight. The duo of Jackson-Davis and Thompson combined to grab 22 rebounds and the Hoosiers out-rebounded the Fighting Illini 38-37. In a game as physical as this one, IU showed more than its share of toughness against a team that has made toughness central to its team concept. It might have helped that the Hoosiers had more than a week off to prepare for this game, but they still had to come out and do the work and Thompson and Jackson-Davis in particular did so, with Jackson-Davis turning it on after a slow start. The Hoosiers can have a fearsome frontcourt if those two play at the level they did tonight on a consistent basis, especially if Jordan Geronimo continues to round into form and earn more minutes. It was also intriguing to see Jackson-Davis and Thompson pull off some nifty high-low action in the post, with Thompson dropping a couple of assists to the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball, including an alley-oop. It's frustrating to get that kind of production but not be able to pull out a victory.

Player of the Game: Trayce Jackson-Davis

Despite battling Cockburn all night, Jackson-Davis stayed aggressive and finished with his sixth double-double of the season. He went just 6 of 18 from the field, but he shot 7 for 10 from the foul line after coming into the game No. 2 in the country in free throw attempts at more than 8.8 per game. He added two blocks to his total.

Tip-ins

Illinois snapped a seven-game losing streak at Assembly Hall, winning in Bloomington for the first time since 2010. ... Jackson-Davis is just 9 for 31 from the field in two losses to the Fighting Illini this season. ... Indiana guard Trey Galloway returned to the floor after missing the last two games with a sore back. He played 25 minutes and scored two points. ... Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu, the second-leading scorer in the Big Ten at 21.9 points per game, scored 10 points on 2 for 11 from the field. He had 30 points in the first meeting between these teams in December. ... The Hoosiers went 18 of 33 from beyond the arc in their two previous games. They went 4 for 8 from 3-point range tonight. ... Indiana was without redshirt sophomore wing Jerome Hunter. The Hoosiers announced before the game he would not dress by coach's decision. No further details were provided.

What's Next?

Indiana is back in action Sunday when it plays host to No. 8 Iowa (13-4, 7-3 Big Ten) at Assembly Hall. The game will tip off noon and will be broadcast on Fox. The Hoosiers beat the Hawkeyes 81-69 when the teams met in Iowa City on Jan. 21. Iowa is led by the Big Ten's leading scorer, 6-foot-11 Luka Garza, who scores more than 26 points per game. The Hawkeyes had lost two in a row before defeating Michigan State 84-78 tonight.

