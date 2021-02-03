Turnovers cost Indiana against Illinois; Hunter out indefinitely

BLOOMINGTON – It's the same old story for Indiana.

The Hoosiers continued to tread water tonight, falling 75-71 in overtime against No. 12 Illinois and squandering yet another opportunity to pad their NCAA Tournament resume. Any hopes that the victory over then-No. 4 Iowa in January would be a turning point for this team have been dashed as Indiana has dropped the next two after the victory over the Hawkeyes, both home defeats in which a lack of offense in the second half hurt the Hoosiers.

The loss to the Fighting Illini tonight was particularly frustrating because Indiana seemed to have made a significant step forward in the first half. It ended the opening period on a 17-7 run to take a 41-34 advantage into the locker room and its offense was humming, with aggressive drives and some solid shooting from the perimeter pairing nicely with tough, physical performances from Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson on the interior. Even when Indiana has won games this season, it hasn't been a particularly fun team to watch, but it was fun during that stretch to end the first half as everyone contributed and the Hoosiers showed a glimpse of the possible.

That fun was gone after halftime. The Hoosiers shot 32% in the final 25 minutes of the game and after giving the ball away only four times in the opening half, committed 11 turnovers in the second half and overtime. That was on the heels of a game against Rutgers in which they gave the ball away nine times in the second half of a 74-70 loss. Illinois had a 15-5 advantage in points off turnovers tonight. The Hoosiers simply aren't good enough to beat really good teams like the Fighting Illini when they make careless mistakes. Of course, Illinois' defense played a significant role in those mistakes, but a team that aspires to an NCAA Tournament bid has to be able to remain poised when the pressure gets turned up.

"In the second half we did not take care of the ball," coach Archie Miller said. "We had 15 turnovers with overtime and 11 turnovers in that 25 minutes kills you. For our team we cannot turn the ball over and in the second half we did not take care of the ball well enough. We had some reluctant shooters at times who felt they wanted to drive it and had a couple charges. I thought they were tough calls, but at the end of the day you cannot turn it over 11 times and that really hurt us in the second half."

"We will watch the film and try to get better," the fourth-year coach added. "We are right there. A couple of bad turnovers, I just thought really hurt us throughout the course of that second half, especially in overtime we had two charges, at least one charge we have to be able to take the open shot rather than drive it."

There was good news in this game, despite the result. Maybe the best news was the continued maturation of the Hoosiers' youngest players. The four freshmen shared the court in the first half for the first time in Big Ten play and held their own, while guard Khristian Lander played a season-high 19 minutes and scored six points while dishing two assists and grabbing two rebounds. His 3-point shooting and confidence are climbing rapidly, although he still made some freshman mistakes, including a costly foul of Illinois guard Trent Frazier as the latter shot a 3-pointer with the game tied at 64 in the final minutes. The bottom line, however, is that the freshmen are finding their way. It was good to see Trey Galloway back on the court, as well, after he missed the previous two games with a bad back. It would be even better to see him start shooting from the outside rather than driving into traffic, but he doesn't have the confidence in his shot that he needs right now.

"We had four freshmen come off the bench tonight," Miller said. "We had four freshmen in that caliber of game and I think that speaks to the development and improvement we're showing right now. We have to stick with it as frustrating or as angry as it may be, we have stick with what we are doing because we are getting better."

Indiana will need those freshmen to continue growing and contributing because Galloway isn't the only player that was banged up. Armaan Franklin played 35 minutes tonight while nursing a sore ankle and Thompson played 37 minutes despite being less than 100% in his own right. They have four days to rest and recover before the Hoosiers face No. 8 Iowa on Sunday, another battle against one of the best offensive teams in the country.

In addition to the team's injuries, Indiana was also without redshirt sophomore Jerome Hunter tonight because of a coach's decision. Miller didn't provide any details about Hunter's absence, but it's clearly disciplinary in some way. Losing a playmaker of Hunter's caliber is tough for a team that already lacks offensive firepower at times.

"Jerome was a coach’s decision and it’ll continue to be a coach’s decision as we continue to go through the next 33 days that we have left in the regular season," Miller said. "He has a chance to earn his way back onto the floor. He practices every day. He lifts weights. He does everything, but he is not going to take the floor again until the coach feels he is in the right frame of mine to number one lead himself in the right way and number two has the bigger picture in mind in terms of protecting our team at all times.

"Jerome is a good kid. He is a good player. We could have used him tonight. The bottom line is, when he is right, and concentrated on what he is supposed to do he can help us. I don’t think right now he can help us until he shows me that."

So here Indiana sits, 9-8 overall and 4-6 at the mid-point of the Big Ten season. If the NCAA Tournament started today, the Hoosiers would probably be in, but it would be a tight squeeze and they'll need to win some of these close games down the stretch to have a shot at a bid. Miller insists they're close and they're improving and by the eye test that's true, but the results aren't showing on the scoreboard yet.

