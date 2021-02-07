Halftime: Indiana 33, No. 8 Iowa 31

BLOOMINGTON – In the opening minutes of Indiana's matchup with No. 8 Iowa this afternoon, the Hawkeyes made 3-pointers and the Hoosiers missed layups. Late in the half, Iowa missed everything and Indiana dominated.

Some games are a tale of two halves, but this half was a tale of two parts. The Hoosiers fell behind 17-4 as Iowa made its first five 3s, but somehow lead 33-31 at the break after making six of their last seven shots from the field and holding Iowa scoreless in the final 2:44 of the first half.

The best news of the half for Indiana was the continued strong play of Race Thompson. For the second straight game, the redshirt junior forward was the best player on the floor for the Hoosiers, muscling up under the basket to take some rebounds away from the Hawkeyes and scoring from the post. He has eight points and five rebounds at the break and held his own once again as the primary big man with Trayce Jackson-Davis off the floor. That's good news for next season for Indiana, when Jackson-Davis will likely be in the NBA, but it probably isn't a winning formula in the long run this season.

For his part, Jackson-Davis struggled to get going. He missed a couple attempts from close in in the early going and then missed a pair of free throws his first time at the line before coach Archie Miller gave him a few minutes on the bench. As well as Thompson has played, Jackson-Davis is Indiana's go-to player and he's been stymied for 2 1/2 games in a row – he had only 13 points against Rutgers and 19 against Illinois, but on 6-for-18 shooting. He's obviously the focus of a ton of defensive attention, but he's a National Player of the Year candidate, he needs to finish when he gets shots around the rim and he didn't early on today. At the break, he has four points on 2-for-7 shooting, though he does have five rebounds. If Indiana is going to win this game, it likely needs Jackson-Davis to be a star. Maybe that's unfair to him, but it's the reality of the way this team is constructed.

The halftime score is where it is because of the Hoosiers' defensive pressure, which ratcheted up significantly down the stretch of the half. They've forced eight turnovers and have pushed the pace when they take the ball away, racking up a 10-0 advantage in points off turnovers. It's good that IU has been able to get out in transition, because its halfcourt offense continues to be stagnant and unable to create good looks on a consistent basis. A 3-for-14 mark on layup attempts doesn't help, but the Hoosiers still struggle to move with purpose on offense and that's discouraging at this point of the season.

After a terrific flurry to end the first half – the Hoosiers go to the break on a 9-0 run – IU has to do what it has failed to do in the last two games: make free throws and avoid turnovers down the stretch. Despite an awful start, Indiana has a chance to win, it just needs to make a few plays.

