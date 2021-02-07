Indiana beats No. 8 Iowa, 67-65, on late Franklin jumper

BLOOMINGTON – Armaan Franklin drilled an 18-foot jumper with 1.6 seconds remaining to push Indiana to a 67-65 victory over No. 8 Iowa at Assembly Hall this afternoon. Trayce Jackson-Davis had 17 points, including 13 in the second half, and 12 rebounds.

3 Takeaways

More than almost any other team in the country this season – including No. 1 Gonzaga, which was content to just out-score the Hawkeyes – Indiana has made life difficult for Iowa's offense. In two games against the No. 2 scoring offense in the country this season, the Hoosiers have held it to an average of just 67 points, 22 below its season average coming into this game. After a hot start shooting the ball, Iowa's offense found the going very difficult, especially on the interior, where Race Thompson and Jackson-Davis played one of their best collective games of the season. Reigning Big Ten Player of the Year Luka Garza had just two points on 1-for-3 shooting in the first half and 18 points for the game, a sign of how difficult Indiana made it for him not only to score once he caught the ball, but to catch the ball at all. The Hoosiers forced 11 turnovers, the majority of them live-ball giveaways that gave the hosts fastbreak opportunities. Iowa has been difficult to stop all season, but the Hoosiers seem to have found a formula. Turning defense into offense: As impressive as Indiana's defensive performance was, it would not have been quite as impactful if the Hoosiers had not been able to take advantage of the opportunities it afforded them on the other end of the floor. Those live-ball turnovers the forced provided the Hoosiers with some of their best scoring chances of the game and they recognized it, pushing the ball ahead at every opportunity and trying to get a shot up before Iowa's defense was set. The result was a 17-5 advantage in points off turnovers, including a 10-0 edge in the first half that helped facilitate the comeback a 17-4 deficit. The Hoosiers would have had even more points off turnovers if they hadn't struggled once again at the foul line, going just 15 of 24. Indiana's 16 transition points were key because the Hoosiers still weren't very good in the half-court. Their movement without the ball continues to be a glaring area in need of improvement they went 7 for 22 on layups.

Player of the Game: Race Thompson

Jackson-Davis made some big plays down the stretch, but it was Thompson that carried the load for much of the game, especially in guarding Garza. After an 18-point, eight-rebound performance against Illinois, he stepped up again 15 points, six rebounds and four blocks. Crucially, he went 5 of 7 at the foul line, an area that has been a struggle for him this season. He is Indiana's glue guy and he held the Hoosiers together today.

Tip-ins

The Hoosiers are 5-1 in their last six games against top 10 opponents dating back to the end of the 2018-19 season. The only loss came against No. 8 Wisconsin in double overtime on Jan. 7. ... Jackson-Davis came into the game third in the Big Ten in scoring (20.1 points per game), rebounding (9.0) and blocks (1.8). ... Jerome Hunter did not play for a second straight game after missing the Illinois game with a disciplinary issue. He was dressed for warmups. ... Iowa was without sophomore guard C.J. Fredrick, the second-leading 3-point shooter in the Big Ten at 50%. Fredrick was out with a leg injury. ... Iowa shot 37% from the field, including 36.6% from inside the arc. ... Indiana shot just 36% and 6 for 23 from 3-point range. ... Jackson-Davis had his sixth seventh double-double of the season and second in a row. ... The Hoosiers had 15 assists to just five for Iowa.

What's Next?

The Hoosiers are back in action Wednesday, when they travel to Evanston, Illinois to take on Northwestern (6-10, 3-9 Big Ten) at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The game will tip off at 9 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. The Wildcats have lost nine in a row since a 3-0 start to Big Ten play, including a 75-70 defeat at the hands of No. 24 Purdue on Saturday. Northwestern won the first matchup between these teams, picking up a 74-67 victory at Assembly Hall on Dec. 23 behind 17 points in 18 minutes from Chase Audige.

dsinn@jg.net