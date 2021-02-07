Pregame: Indiana (9-8, 4-6 Big Ten) vs. No. 8 Iowa (13-5, 7-4)

BLOOMINGTON – Less than three weeks after earning the biggest win of the Archie Miller Era with a victory over then-No. 4 Iowa in Iowa City, Indiana is right back where it was before that game.

The Hoosiers need to beat Iowa again to keep pace with the middle of the pack in the Big Ten and avoid falling back to .500. Since they beat took down the Hawkeyes the first time, IU has let two games get away, falling to Rutgers and No. 12 Illinois at home due in large part to turnovers down the stretch. Indiana gave the ball away 20 times after halftime in those two games and will need to do a much better job of taking care of it this afternoon. Though Iowa isn't a great defensive team by any stretch of the imagination, the Hoosiers can't afford to give the electric Hawkeye offense extra possessions.

Since its loss to Indiana, Iowa has been in a tailspin and has lost three of its last four to fall out of the top four in the Big Ten. The Hawkeyes' defensive deficiencies have really been exposed in losses to Illinois and Ohio State and Indiana will try to exploit those this afternoon after doing so very well in the second half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in January. The Hoosiers hit a flurry of 3-pointers and made good decisions in the final stretch in that first matchup, a standard they have not met in either of the two games since. Miller said his team lacked toughness in big moments after the loss to Illinois on Tuesday and if that doesn't serve as a rallying cry for this team it's hard to know what will. Of course, hearing their coach make a statement like that could simply deflate the Hoosiers further; the direction they go will depend in large part on the group's veteran leadership. Can players like Al Durham and Trayce Jackson-Davis guide their team in a positive direction as the second half of the Big Ten season begins? We'll start to find out this afternoon.

Though the Hoosiers will need a solid offensive performance, this game will likely be won or lost on the defensive end. Indiana held Iowa, the No. 2 scoring offense in the country, to just 26% shooting in the second half of the first meeting between the teams. Guard Armaan Franklin said Saturday he thought it was one IU's best defensive performances of the season and it's difficult to argue with him – the Hoosiers were aggressive on the perimeter and tight in their rotations, playing the kind of defense that Miller has tried to put together since he got to Bloomington. Of course, the Hoosiers had it a little bit easier than most Iowa opponents do; Hawkeyes sophomore guard C.J. Fredrick, the second-leading 3-point shooter in the Big Ten at 50%, missed the second half with a leg injury. That injury also kept him out for Iowa's losses to Illinois and Ohio State and he's questionable against the Hoosiers this afternoon. His presence or absence could be a key factor in this game.

Indiana also has an outside shooting threat whose status is unclear. Wing Jerome Hunter, who hits 38.1% from beyond the arc, missed the game against Illinois for a disciplinary issue and Miller said he wouldn't be back until he proved to the coach he was focused as well as he needs to be. Well, Hunter is out on the court with his teammates as I type this, warming up in full uniform. That seems to bode well for his ability to play in this game. In the matchup against Illinois, Indiana leaned heavily on its freshmen in Hunter's absence, with Jordan Geronimo and Khristian Lander getting extra playing time. Lander in particular seems to be coming along nicely in recent games, while Geronimo had a terrific outing against Iowa the last time out, scoring a career-high seven points on 3-for-3 shooting and sometimes defending reigning Big Ten Player of the Year Luka Garza, the conference's leading scorer. Though he gives up five inches to Garza, Geronimo held his own in those limited possessions and it will be interesting to see if he gets more opportunities in that role today.

Indiana is running out of opportunities. The Hoosiers have 10 Big Ten games remaining to prove to the NCAA Tournament committee they are more than a mediocre team with one good upset win on their resume. They can start making that case by beating the same team again this afternoon, proving the first victory was no fluke. To state the obvious, you don't want to be sitting at 9-9 with less than a month left in the regular season if you have tournament aspirations.

